Ark Ragnarok Desert Drops Locations

Ark Ragnarok is a very unique map as it has plenty of exciting stuff which includes desert drops. You can get a lot of useful items through these desert drops in Ark Ragnarok. Lucky for you, there is no shortage of these drops on the map. All you need to do is have the right coordinates and use those coordinates to find them. This guide will help you locate Desert Drops in Ark Ragnarok.

Ark Ragnarok Desert Drop Locations

You can find a lot of items in these Desert Drops that can help you a lot in the game. These items include Platform Saddles, Sniper Rifle, Night Vision, Riot Shield, Armor and some melee weapons as well.

One thing you need to keep in mind is that you have to be very focused while hunting for these desert drops because they can easily be missed as they are very near to each other in the desert of Ragnarok. Also, the rewards we mentioned above are not guaranteed.

Location#1

When you head to the coordinates mentioned below, you will find one of the Desert Drops. This drop will give you a Platform saddle.

LAT: 83.8 LON: 77.0

Location#2

The coordinates mentioned below will help you find another desert drop. This one will give you Sniper Rifle.

LAT:70.3 LON: 76.5

Location#3

After opening the drop in the coordinates mentioned below, you will find night vision glasses.

LAT:59.6 LON: 76.5

Location#4

Head to the coordinates mentioned below and you will find another desert drop. This drop will consist of a Riot Shield.

LAT:63.2 LON:78.1

Location#5

Use the coordinates below to find the last desert drop.

LAT:79.7 LON:51.9