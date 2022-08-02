Ark Lost Island Best Metal Farming Locations

Metal is a necessary component in Ark Lost Island. Many different rocks may be farmed, but only a handful can contain a significant value. Typically, metal rocks appear smoother and more golden than typical rocks. Metal is also used to craft other items or resources, so it is important to know where to find it and how to farm it most effectively.

This guide will cover all your questions about the Best Metal Farming Locations on Ark Lost Island.

Ark Lost Island Metal Farming Locations

There are several ways to farm Metal in Ark lost Island, which is:

Mountains

Deep Water Springs

River Rocks

Caves

Bays

The yield may vary from source to source, but you will farm some metal from these sources. The rocks that provide the most Metal are the gold medal rocks or the black and blue rocks.

All Metal Farming locations in the game are marked on the map below:

In Ark Lost Island, there are five prime areas for mining and farming Metal in large quantities. The following locations are listed:

Location #1

The first location where you can easily farm Metals is at the following coordinates:

8 LAT

5 LON

This location is a mountain covered with snow near the snow castle.

Location #2

The second location where you can easily farm Metals is at the following coordinates:

9 LAT

8 LON

This location is a Redwood waterfall cave. This farming location is ideal because this location is ideal for the players’ base.

Location #3

The third location where you can easily farm Metals is at the following coordinates:

6 LAT

9 LON

This location is a mountain full of metal deposits and has one of the largest metal reserves in the game.

Location #4

The fourth location where you can easily farm Metals is at the following coordinates:

6 LAT

1 LON

Location #5

The fifth location where you can easily farm Metals is at the following coordinates:

6 LAT

4 LON

This location is a desert mountain with huge amounts of metal deposits around the mountain.