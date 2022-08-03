Ark lost Island The Dinopithecus King Boss Guide

This guide will explain everything related to the Dinopithecus King Boss in Ark Lost Island, including its location and stats. We will also tell you the combat strategy to opt for and the best Dinos to use against this boss.

The enormous Dinopithecus King towers over even Tyrannosaurus Rex or Megapithecus in height. He has a helmet on his head that looks like the Rex Bone helmet skin and has feathers sticking out of the top.

He has leaves, big claws, and Amargasaurus spikes bracing his forearms, but in reality, he looks much more like the Dinopithecus Art, with Blue cheeks on his face and red cheeks on his butts, and a white helmet.

His face fur, cheeks, and skull helmet change color according to the difficulty, turning green on Gamma difficulty, blue on Beta difficulty, and red on Alpha difficulty. Alpha is the strongest of the three variants.

Where is the Dinopithecus King Location in Ark Lost Island

To start the fight with Dinopithecus King in Ark Lost Island, you must summon the boss using the respective command.

To get the blueprint for Alpha Dinopithecus King, use the following command:

“Blueprint’/Game/LostIsland/Boss/BossDinopithecus_Character_BP_Hard.BossDinopithecus_Character_BP_Hard'”

To summon the Dinopithecus King, use the following command:

admincheat Summon BossDinopithecus_Character_BP_Hard_C

To summon the Dinopithecus King and to customize the spawn distance and level of the creature, use the following command:

admincheat SpawnDino admincheat SpawnDino “Blueprint’/Game/LostIsland/Boss/BossDinopithecus_Character_BP_Hard.BossDinopithecus_Character_BP_Hard'” 0 0 0 0

The zeroes at the end of the command represent Spawn Distance, Y Offset, Z Offset, and Creature Level, respectively.

You will be taken to the boss area once you have summoned the Dinopithecus King.

Following the shore on your left and the rock wall on your right, descend the route. You’ll soon reach a little tunnel on your right that goes through the cliffside and onto the boss battle’s location, a circular clearing.

Dinopithecus King Stats

Since the Dinopithecus King has 3 variants, we will mention the stats for all 3 variants.

Alpha Dinopithecus King Stats

Torpidity: 1000

1000 Health: 825000

825000 Movement Speed: 100%

100% Stamina: 2000

2000 Melee Damage: 200

200 Oxygen: 2000

2000 Weight: 4000

4000 Food: 2500

Beta Dinopithecus King Stats

Torpidity: 1000

1000 Health: 600000

600000 Movement Speed: 100%

100% Stamina: 2000

2000 Melee Damage: 200

200 Oxygen: 2000

2000 Weight: 4000

4000 Food: 2500

Gamma Dinopithecus King Stats

Torpidity: 1000

1000 Health: 375000

375000 Movement Speed: 100%

100% Stamina: 2000

2000 Melee Damage: 200

200 Oxygen: 2000

2000 Weight: 4000

4000 Food: 2500

Combat Strategy

It’s difficult to overcome the Dinopithecus King. Amargasaurus spikes and massive claws are on the Dinopithecus King. It has a 200 melee maximum. Its slam strike may unmount the player

Before starting the fight, ensure that you have brought everyone inside. When the battle begins, a protective shield will block the entrance. While certain tames could be transported inside, if left outdoors, others won’t.

It can employ all its customary powers, including freeze, burn, and armor damage with Amargasaurus claws. It occasionally leaps further up a mountain and tosses explosives. If it’s still not enough, the Dinopithecus King can unleash an army of the Dinopithecus to strike the tames, slowing them down for 10 seconds.

A number of these Dinopithecus slaves fly with Sinomacrops or ride Amargasaurus. Amargasaurus set traps to do a lot of damage as the flying dinopithecus hit each other with bombs and rocks.

The ideal approach in this boss battle is to defeat the minions before concentrating on the boss. This boss fight in the Ark Lost Island makes an effort to confuse the player, much as every previous boss encounters. As a result, one needs to be ready way before with the necessary equipment, weapons, and tames.

Best Dinos to Use Against Dinopithecus King

We have mentioned 3 of the best Dinos to use against the Dinopithecus King Boss in Ark Lost Island below:

Tyrannosaurus

Tyrannosaurus is among the Ark’s strongest hunters. They control the majority of the map of Ark Lost Island. Because of his high health and damage stats, Tyrannosaurus is crucial for combat in both PvE and PvP.

Except for other apex predators, they are huge and ferocious and attack whatever they see. Rex excels at receiving and delivering harm to the boss and its minions during the Lost Island boss fight.

The Dinopithecus King may be easily beaten if teamed up with Yuty, which can be used for healing, and a couple of Daeodons.

Stegosaurus

A Stego with good imprinting might make a nice mount for the gamer. It can defeat the Amargasaurs easily thanks to its amazingly powerful dismounting strikes. Furthermore, Stego is unaffected by strikes that involve dismounting.

The usage of a player’s preferred weapon is also allowed when riding. Having heavy armor is also another benefit. Stego could even block off blows from the Dinopithecus King while in Heavy Plate form.

However, Stego’s sluggish movement could be an issue in this situation, particularly after becoming even slower with feces assaults.

Yutyrannus

Yutys are beneficial in all boss battles as they are among the game’s most fearsome monsters. Their mobility and terrifying roaring abilities are essential in every significant combat.

They can learn to counteract the impacts of the opponent’s war cry via training. To ally tames, Yutys also increase damage and resistance.