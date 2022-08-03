Ark Lost Island, Artifacts are certain special items scattered across the whole map. These unique items are found in the depths of cave systems, so acquiring them is difficult.

Artifacts currently have only one use which is to summon bosses. You may also decorate them by placing them on an Artifact Pedestal. Artifact will emit a light that will indicate to players nearby its location.

Ark Lost Island features 11 artifacts in total, and apart from the Artifact of Clever, each one is a tribute requirement for the game’s final boss – the Dinopithecus King.

The following guide will go over the in-game locations for all the Artifacts in Ark Lost Island and how to acquire them.

Ark Lost Island Artifact Locations

The 11 Artifacts in Ark Lost Island are as follows:

Artifact of Clever

Artifact of Immune

Artifact of Strong

Artifact of Pack

Artifact of Hunter

Artifact of Massive

Artifact of Devious

Artifact of Skylord

Artifact of Cunning

Artifact of Brute

Artifact of Devourer

The map below shows the in-game locations of all 11 artifacts

Where to Find the Clever Artifact

Latitude: 28.20

Longitude: 39.60

These coordinates lead you to a jungle biome; however, the entrance to the cave will be found underwater, guarded by creatures such as Sarcosuchus and Piranhas. Your underwater time will be relatively short, so scuba gear will not be required.

Once you reach dry land, you must go through some vegetation and soon reach a small cavern. Go to the back of this cavern and find a tunnel with glowing vegetation and mushrooms towards its mouth. Follow this path until you encounter a Fork.

Select the path with glowing plants and continue this path till you see some spider webs. Follow along the path with these spider webs till you come across the Artifact.

Where to Find the Immune Artifact

Latitude: 26.00

Longitude: 70.10

The coordinates will lead you to a volcanic biome. The area is brimming with Magmasuars and other dangerous creatures, and the cave is very difficult to navigate.

You must be equipped with top-notch weapons and good armor. Remember to bring along plenty of water as well.

Continue along the stone bridge across the Lava, go as far as possible, and stick to the right side.

Upon reaching the first cavern, you must go to the left of the Lava and through the tunnels.

Continue past the loot crate that you will find, go up the stone ramp, and be careful of the Lava surrounding you. The Artifact will be found at the end of this ramp.

Where to Find the Strong Artifact

Latitude: 31.50

Longitude: 54.30

These coordinates will lead you to an Aberration Cave. The entrance to this cave will be found behind the waterfall and past some vegetation.

Bring good armor and weapons with you since the cave will be infested with dangerous dinosaurs, including Pulmunoscorpius, Arthroplueras, Ravagers, Megalanias, Raptors, Carnotaurus, and Onycs. You can even bring along grappling hooks to grapple past incoming danger.

Enter the cave, drop down the waterfall, follow the flowing water, and turn right.

Stay on this path until you encounter the Aberration Flowering Tree. You’ll see the Artifact sitting on a land bridge.

Where to Find the Pack Artifact

Latitude: 37.70

Longitude: 29.30

These coordinates lead you to a cave with to entrance. The one easier to enter is by dropping down through the waterfall and into the cave.

There will be various insects crawling around, so be on your feet.

Follow the flowing water and the green mushrooms illuminating the path. Continue until you see a portion of spider webs.

You’ll then come across a fork; choose left or light till you encounter more green mushrooms and spider webs.

The Artifact will be found protected by Araneos, so bring weapons to defeat it.

Where to Find the Hunter Artifact

Latitude: 38.8

Longitude:11.30

These coordinates will lead you to the cave where the Artifact of Hunter is located. This cave will be difficult to navigate, so remember to bring weapons and grappling hooks.

Enter the cave, go right, and follow an orange glow. Either go around and climb up on foot or use your grappling hook to sling upwards.

Find some glowing mushrooms and follow them till you encounter a large waterfall cave and some orange crystals.

Drop down and follow the flowing, yellow-colored water. This will lead you away from the swarm of the Onycs and to the end of the cave.

Crouch and go through the crawl space to find the Artifact.

Where to Find the Massive Artifact

Latitude: 60.10

Longitude: 44.60

Both the artifacts of Massive and Devious are in the same area. The coordinates lead you to a swamp biome.

Swim through the middle of the three rocks and through the underwater rock’s cracks.

Please get to the bottom and search for a gap, swim through it, and reach a tunnel system. Choose left or right and continue along until you get to a labyrinth.

Bring along a Gas mask and stimulants as this labyrinth will be infested with dangers like Arrows, Narcotic Grenades, Explosive Grenades, and wild dinosaurs.

Stick to the right side when going through the labyrinth to navigate your way through. Coming across blood on the path will indicate you of incoming danger. Remember to be on the lookout for pressure plates on the floor.

You’ll find the Artifact of massive further along the gate. You can open this gate by accessing the button on the wall of another room.

The room with the Artifact of Massive will be heavily booby-trapped with buttons and pressure plates. Locate one with a bloody handprint and a corpse lying nearby.

Where to Find the Devious Artifact

Latitude: 59.0

Longitude: 47.4

The Artifact of Devious will be found on the other side of a cage, which you can access by pressing a button behind a few barrels.

Where to Find the Skylord Artifact

Latitude: 61.00

Longitude: 59.50

The coordinates will lead you to the cave. The entrance will be behind the waterfall; drop-down and enter.

Following the path with the orange crystals, continue along a u-shaped path, and you’ll find another entrance.

Use a bug repellent to avoid confrontation with insects.

You’ll find glowing green mushrooms; follow that path till you reach a fork and take the left tunnel. Continue along, and you’ll reach a cave with spider webs.

Carry on to the left tunnel. You may need to defeat a few snakes and centipedes to get through.

The Artifact will be found at the end of the tunnel.

Where to Find the Cunning Artifact

Latitude: 58.60

Longitude: 74.80

These coordinates will lead you to a cliff area, where you’ll find an entrance to the cave.

Continue along the path to enter a huge cavern. You’ll encounter a shipwreck, approach it, and head straight inside.

After going through, turn to the tunnels on the left and continue down.

You’ll encounter a fork, take the right path, which is the shortest, and follow the glow.

This route will continue downwards and lead you straight to the Artifact.

Where to Find the Brute Artifact

Latitude: 88.90

Longitude: 82.60

These coordinates will lead you to a Scorched Earth Biome. The entrance to the cave will be found behind a waterfall.

After entering, you must follow the flowing water. The path will soon diverge, and you must take the left path.

Continue along this route until you reach a cavern and find a loot crate. Go right and up past the swarms of creatures.

You’ll enter another cavern and find the Artifact on a rock shelf.

Where to Find the Devourer Artifact

Latitude: 82.60

Longitude: 16.40

The coordinates of this Artifact of underwater location by the sea pillars. This Artifact will be the easiest to acquire if you have the necessary diving gear.

Drop straight down the ocean until you encounter a shipwreck.

Head to the front of the ship and break open the wooden slats using a pickaxe or hatchet.

Go through the space you just opened up, and the Artifact will be found on the bow of this ship.