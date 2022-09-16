Ark Genesis Honey Locations Guide

It is undeniable that honey is one of the most useful items in Ark Genesis Part 1. Honey can be consumed in its natural form by survivors. It is used in kibble recipes and sweet vegetable cakes. Further, it is capable of subduing hostile fish. It can be used as bait for fishing when attached to the end of a fishing rod. There are also health benefits associated with it. Rats, for instance, are mostly tamed using it.

Here is a quick guide about the different locations where you can find beehives to extract honey from in Ark Genesis part 1.

Where to find Honey farming locations in Ark Genesis

Unlike other Ark DLC, finding Honey is not that easy in Ark Genesis part beehives are not found easily. Also, beehives are in very limited quantity there so you will find it difficult to farm some Honey in Ark Genesis Part 1.

There are a couple of locations in which Beehives are found in Ark Genesis Part 1. You can find Beehives in Trees. Apart from that, you can also find Beehives in the Bog biome. These are very high places, and you might need to fly there to extract honey from Beehives. One thing you must keep in mind while farming honey is that in high places, you must be fully focused as these places are very dangerous as well.

Below we have marked and mentioned the coordinates where you can find and farm some Honey using Bee Hives:

These two locations are very close to each other, and you will find Beehives here in tall trees

LAT 67

LON 76