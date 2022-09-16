ARK Genesis Arctic Biome Glitch Locations Guide

The Arctic Biome is one of the five biomes in Ark Genesis, where you will find Glitches. You can fix these using the HLN-A and get rewarded with Hexagons and XP. Moreover, fixing glitches will also uncover the storyline of The Genesis Simulation.

To fully uncover the storyline and fix all Glitches, in this guide, we will cover the locations of all the Glitches that you can find in the Arctic Biome of Ark Genesis.

ARK Genesis Arctic biome glitch locations

Fixing or closing these glitches is a great way to earn yourself some Hexagons, which you can spend at the shop. Travel to the location coordinates listed below in the Arctic biome; you should see the glitches as bright lights.

Interact with a glitch to close/fix it and earn yourself some Hexagons as a reward.

Listed below are all the Arctic Glitch Locations;

Location #1: 85.4°, 30.7°

Location #2: 84.9°, 36.9°

Location #3: 82.4°, 21.4°

Location #4: 78.5°, 16.4°

Location #5: 80.4°, 26.6°

Location #6: 79.8°, 34.8°

Location #7: 72.3°, 43.4°

Location #8: 70.5°, 33.3°

Location #9: 70.0°, 31.0°

Location #10: 70.7°, 28.6°

Location #11: 73.0°, 30.9°

Location #12: 74.7°, 30.4°

Location #13: 76.5°, 28.1°

Location #14: 71.2°, 19.6°

Location #15: 62.7°, 30.7°

Location #16: 61.4°, 32.9°

Location #17: 61.2°, 37.4°

Location #18: 64.0°, 37.4°

Location #19: 66.1°, 21.2°

Location #20: 68.0°, 21.9°

Location #21: 86.1°, 15.2°

Location #22: 73.7°, 25.2°

Location #23: 67.3°, 32.6°

Location #24: 67.2°, 25.8°

Location #25: 70.7°, 26.2°

These coordinates will take you to the cave entrance, and inside it, you will find the Glitch at 73.2° LAT and 27.2° LON.

Location #26: 75.4°, 46.1°

Location #27: 75.6°, 53.1°

Location #28: 76.9°, 21.6°

Location #29: 82.6°, 41.9°

Location #30: 82.0°, 18.7°