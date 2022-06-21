If you’re looking to craft tent and cloth armor but are having trouble locating silk, then don’t worry. This detailed guide will help you find the spawn locations of Silk in Ark Fjordur by pinpointing the best Silk farming spots with map images for your convenience.

Ark Fjordur Silk Locations

Like all the other wild resources in Ark Fjordur, Silk also has random spawn locations. However, this doesn’t mean you cannot narrow down their spawn locations. While you might be able to find Silk plants in the most riverside areas on the Fjordur map, the locations mentioned below are the best ones to farm.

Silk Farming Location #1

There are three main farming locations where you can farm Silk. The best silk farming locations are at the following coordinates:

38.2 LAT

42.0 LON

The precise location of the silk farming spot is marked in the map image below.

Once you are at the marked spot, you’ll find swamp plants along the river bank.

You can either pick them with your bare hands or harvest them by using a sickle or a tamed animal such as Therizinosaur which yields much more silk than picking them barehand.

Silk Farming Location #2

Just like the previous location given, silk can be found on the river bank at the following coordinates:

58.8 LAT

20.9 LON

The precise location of the silk farming spot is marked in the map image below.

Silk Farming Locations #3

Lastly, you can find a lot of swamp plants along the little creeks on the main island at the given coordinates

49.0 LAT

80.6 LON

The Precise locations of silk farming spot is marked in the map image below.

There are few animals like Rex and Spinos in the area that will attack you on sight, so be careful.