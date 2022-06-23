Ark Fjordur Runes Locations Guide

Fjordur Runes are one of the new collectibles in Ark Fjordur. They are not to be confused with the Runestones that were previously used for teleportation.

Fjordur Runes are different and are red-colored gem-like objects floating in mid-air. When you collect one of them, it will be automatically added to your inventory and your progression will be updated to inform you how many more Fjordur Runes are left to find on the new map.

Fjordur Runes are scattered all over the map and finding all of them is going to be a real grind. The following guide will show you the coordinates of each Fjordur Rune to help you find all of them.

What Do Fjordur Runes Do?

Each Fjordur Rune gives you a little experience to help you level up. There is nothing else you can get from finding a Fjordur Rune.

There are 200x Fjordur Runes in the game. You will, however, need to find all of them as a requirement to wield the mighty Mjolnir to become Thor.

Fjordur Runes Locations In Ark Fjordur

Swamp Biome Fjordur Runes

Fjordur Rune #1: 40.4 LAT and 05.2 LON

It’s right at the edge of the cliff, in the rubble where the wall is broken.

Fjordur Rune #2: 42.7 LAT and 04.6 LON

It is by the bottom of the hill.

Fjordur Rune #3: 45.9 LAT and 11.5 LON

It is right outside the hut at the location.

Fjordur Rune #4: 44.9 LAT and 15.9 LON

It is just by the side of the sea.

Fjordur Rune #5: 47.6 LAT and 13.9 LON

It is inside the swamp cave.

Fjordur Rune #6: 49.1 LAT and 10.0 LON

It is also in the swamp cave and is by the side of a huge metallic door.

Fjordur Rune #7: 47.3 LAT and 07. 7 LON

It is by the side of a huge straight hill inside the swamp cave.

Fjordur Rune #8: 45.5 LAT and 12.6 LON

It is underwater inside the Swamp Cave.

Fjordur Rune #9: 43.0 LAT and 10.4 LON

Located inside the cave and can be found in an area of mushroom-shaped rocks.



Volcanic Biome Fjordur Runes

Fjordur Rune #1: 75.5 LAT and 78.8 LON

It is just by the side of the sea and is located on the blackish rocks.

Fjordur Rune #2: 72.1 LAT and 89.3 LON

It is in the salty region of the Volcanic Island.

Fjordur Rune #3: 74.8 LAT and 94.7 LON

It is inside the shallow water surrounded by salty rocks.

Fjordur Rune #4: 75.1 LAT and 95.5 LON

It is located on the top of Blackish hill.

Fjordur Rune #5: 81.7 LAT and 86.0 LON

It is located by the side of a huge volcano and is hidden to some extent but the coordinates are more than enough to take you to the location.

Fjordur Rune #6: 81.7 LAT and 79.4 LON

It is by the side of a muddy path connected with volcanic rock.

Fjordur Rune #7: 82.1 LAT and 73.6 LON

Located in the huge cracks of the Volcano.

Fjordur Rune #8: 85.4 LAT and 71.5 LON

It is located in the huge cavity located by the side of the volcano.

Fjordur Rune #9: 90.5 LAT and 73.7 LON

Continue towards right from the place where you found the previous rune and you’ll get this one.

Fjordur Rune #10: 96.1 LAT and 78.2 LON

Located outside the cavity, this can be found just by the side of the cavity on the upper side of it.

Fjordur Rune #11: 95.9 LAT and 81.4 LON

This one is also located in the great cavity by the side of the volcano.

Fjordur Rune #12: 96.1 LAT and 84.5 LON

Going right from the site of the previous rune will take you to this one.

Fjordur Rune #13: 90.9 LAT and 91.9 LON

Continue straight from the previous point and then take a left to get there.

Fjordur Rune #14: 90.2 LAT and 79.3 LON

This one is in the great cracks of the volcano.

Fjordur Rune #15: 89.8 LAT and 83.1 LON

This one is also underground and can be followed from the location of the previous rune.

Fjordur Rune #16: 89.0 LAT and 86.5 LON

Also underground and follows the previous sequence of the crack.

Fjordur Rune #17: 88.2 LAT and 85.7 LON

Right by the side of the previous one. It is below the previous rune and is floating above the water surrounding the rock.

Fjordur Rune #18: 87.1 LAT and 82.7 LON

At the specified coordinate, this rune is also floating above the water surface.

Fjordur Rune #19: 88.2 LAT and 84.7 LON

Getting out from under the ground, this one is located on the hill.

Fjordur Rune #20: 89.8 LAT and 85.2 LON

Also on the hill, it is just next to the previous rune.

Fjordur Rune #21: 92.7 LAT and 84.8 LON

In the middle of rocks, this is also in the hilly areas.

Fjordur Rune #22: 96.9 LAT and 84.1 LON

This one is by the site of the sea.

Fjordur Rune #23: 94.0 LAT and 96.5 LON

It is in the proximity of both the sea and the volcanic crack.

Fjordur Rune #24: 93.0 LAT and 93.1 LON

Located between the back rocks of the volcanic hills.

Fjordur Rune #25: 88.0 LAT and 92.3 LON

It is situated by the side of a lava stream and is hidden to some extent.

Fjordur Rune #26: 85.8 LAT and 92.1 LON

This one is obvious even from a distance and is above the volcanic hill.



Fjordur Rune #27: 84.0 LAT and 96.4 LON

The last rune in the volcanic rune is also above the ground surface and is located on the black hill.



Space Biome Fjordur Runes

You’ll be able to reach all these runes after getting into the space cave that is located underwater. The entrance to the cave is located at 85.8 LAT and 98.2 LON.

Fjordur Rune #1: 86.9 LAT and 97.0 LON

Continue straight into the cave and the mentioned coordinate to collect the Rune.

Fjordur Rune #2: 83.3 LAT and 94.5 LON

Like the previous one, collect this by getting to the point mentioned in the coordinates.

Fjordur Rune #3: 83.6 LAT and 92.5 LON

Inside the cave and by the side of a small plant.



Vannaland Fjordur Runes

Fjordur Rune #1: 63.9 LAT and 95.7 LON

Located on the tarnished side of the island.

Fjordur Rune #2: 64.6 LAT and 93.1 LON

Located on the beach side of the island just near the sea.

Fjordur Rune #3: 53.9 LAT and 83.1 LON

Located inside the cave on the bigger island.

Fjordur Rune #4: 51.7 LAT and 85.0 LON

In the same cave, continue to the designated point and collect the rune.

Fjordur Rune #5: 50.3 LAT and 81.7 LON

Travel inside the same cave and get to the designated point.

Fjordur Rune #6: 52.5 LAT and 82.3 LON

Come out of the cave and the rune is located by the side of the top hill of the island.

Fjordur Rune #7: 60.6 LAT and 80.5 LON

It is located by the side of the waterfall near the sea.

Fjordur Rune #8: 60.5 LAT and 70.7 LON

Hidden in the outer boundary of the hills.

Fjordur Rune #9: 55.2 LAT and 67.4 LON

Get into the cave which has an opening in front of the sea and reach the point inside to get the rune.

Fjordur Rune #10: 53.7 LAT and 65.2 LON

Carry on in the cave to reach the coordinate mentioned.

Fjordur Rune #11: 48.3 LAT and 72.7 LON

This one is located on the top of hills on the island.

Fjordur Rune #12: 45.6 LAT and 61.1 LON

It is located at the edge of a huge green hill with a small lowered platform.

Fjordur Rune #13: 42.7 LAT and 64.4 LON

It is inside the cave where there is lava all around.

Fjordur Rune #14: 38.2 LAT and 60.0 LON

It is inside the cave having an entrance from the seaside. Get to the coordinate inside the cave.

Fjordur Rune #15: 41.7 LAT and 52.7 LON

It is right by the side of a small waterfall in an open space.

Fjordur Rune #16: 35.5 LAT and 49.7 LON

It is under the purple tree that is very close to a pond.

Fjordur Rune #17: 34.4 LAT and 42.6 LON

It is right by the side of flowing water from a giant waterfall.

Fjordur Rune #18: 28.7 LAT and 43.5 LON

It is on the outside of the fenced house.

Fjordur Rune #19: 28.6 LAT and 39.9 LON

It is inside a cave with an opening at 28.6 LAT and 39.9 LON, located by the side of a water reservoir.

Fjordur Rune #20: 27.6 LAT and 46.1 LON

Carry into the same cave and go to the designated coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #21: 30.8 LAT and 52.5 LON

It is located in an open space, under a bridge with several supporting pillars.

Fjordur Rune #22: 27.1 LAT and 49.9 LON

Right by the side of the waterfall.

Fjordur Rune #23: 25.0 LAT and 50.9 LON

On the edge of a huge hill.

Fjordur Rune #24: 19.0 LAT and 59.1 LON

It is inside a cave with an opening at 20.7 LAT and 57.3 LON.

Fjordur Rune #25: 16.2 LAT and 61.6 LON

This one is also in the same cave as the previous one was.

Fjordur Rune #26: 17.8 LAT and 65.7 LON

It is in the cave and lies on a huge skeleton.

Fjordur Rune #27: 13.3 LAT and 63.8 LON

Located in the open sky and is by the side of a mysterious sign.

Fjordur Rune #28: 13.5 LAT and 67.5 LON

It is inside the cave with an opening right under the location of the previous rune location.

Fjordur Rune #29: 22.4 LAT and 61.6 LON

At the coordinate is a small cave. In it is the rune.

Fjordur Rune #30: 26.4 LAT and 64.6 LON

At the given coordinate lies the rune openly.

Fjordur Rune #31: 31.6 LAT and 66.4 LON

It is located on the outer side of a solid structure.

Fjordur Rune #32: 32.2 LAT and 65.2 LON

It is on the opposite side of the previous one.

Fjordur Rune #33: 34.3 LAT and 82.9 LON

It is near a lake located by the side of a forest.

Fjordur Rune #34: 39.3 LAT and 95.5 LON

It is under the green surface of the hill.

Fjordur Rune #35: 37.5 LAT and 96.8 LON

It is located on the top of the hill at the given coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #36: 30.1 LAT and 91.3 LON

It is by the side of running water from a waterfall where a tree log is lying above the water stream.

Fjordur Rune #37: 22.7 LAT and 82.3 LON

On the outer side of a solid structure inside the forest.

Fjordur Rune #38: 19.2 LAT and 77.4 LON

At the edge of a forest where there is a water reservoir also.

Fjordur Rune #39: 18.5 LAT and 79.4 LON

It lies openly at the coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #40: 18.2 LAT and 91.1 LON

Hidden between tall trees at the given point.

Fjordur Rune #41: 08.4 LAT and 92.5 LON

At a site where the waterfall is falling into the sea.

Fjordur Rune #42: 11.3 LAT and 84.2 LON

Inside a cave with an opening at 10.1 LAT and 84.5 LON.

Fjordur Rune #43: 13.7 LAT and 85.2 LON

Inside the same cave.

Fjordur Rune #44: 18.3 LAT and 82.6 LON

Continue to the coordinate in the same cave.

Fjordur Rune #45: 06.4 LAT and 76.0 LON

It is near the sea where the waterfall is falling into the sea.

Fjordur Rune #46: 06.4 LAT and 60.8 LON

Lying openly at the coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #47: 06.3 LAT and 56.5 LON

It is near a waterfall with a black opening.

Fjordur Rune #48: 06.9 LAT and 45.3 LON

It is underground at the coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #49: 08.2 LAT and 37.7 LON

Inside a cave with an entrance at 07.6 LAT and 39.1 LON.

Fjordur Rune #50: 07.5 LAT and 34.4 LON

Carry out in the same cave to get this one.

Fjordur Rune #51: 06.8 LAT and 33.6 LON

Go to the given coordinate inside the same cave.

Fjordur Rune #52: 07.5 LAT and 22.5 LON

It is underground inside a cave with a very small opening.

Fjordur Rune #53: 06.5 LAT and 23.3 LON

Inside the same cave as above.

Fjordur Rune #54: 06.5 LAT and 28.2 LON

Inside the same cave as above.

Fjordur Rune #55: 02.9 LAT and 14.2 LON

Under a roof of a huge extended hill covered with snow.

Fjordur Rune #56: 05.1 LAT and 06.0 LON

Get underwater at 03.5 LAT and 03.9 LON and enter the opening ahead. You’ll find the rune at the given coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #57: 06.0 LAT and 10.0 LON

Carry inside the same underwater tunnel.

Fjordur Rune #58: 08.4 LAT and 13.4 LON

It is also inside the same underwater tunnel.

Fjordur Rune #59: 11.1 LAT and 05.0 LON

It is on the top of a hill covered with snow.

Fjordur Rune #60: 14.7 LAT and 02.4 LON

By the side of a wrecked boat.

Fjordur Rune #61: 19.1 LAT and 11.8 LON

Get underground by finding a way to the given coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #62: 17.7 LAT and 14.7 LON

It is on the top of a hill covered with snow.

Fjordur Rune #63: 19.8 LAT and 18.8 LON

Lying in the open sky and can be easily obtained by getting to the coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #64: 13.0 LAT and 17.2 LON

Just by the side of the sea.

Fjordur Rune #65: 33.7 LAT and 20.0 LON

It is floating above rocky ground by the side of a water reservoir.

Fjordur Rune #66: 34.9 LAT and 33.2 LON

From where the last rune was collected, go straight above the water surface and get into it through a crafted opening. Then carry to the coordinate underwater.

Fjordur Rune #67: 32.1 LAT and 32.2 LON

In the same underwater tunnel, you’ll find this rune.



Vanahiem Fjordur Runes

Fjordur Rune #1: 12.3 LAT and 64.4 LON

Located by the side of a waterfall.

Fjordur Rune #2: 01.3 LAT and 69.7 LON

Get into the cave above the rune collected recently and get to the mentioned point.

Fjordur Rune #3: 00.0 LAT and 68.8 LON

Just go to the point mentioned and you’ll find the rune.

Fjordur Rune #4: 19.5 LAT and 74.8 LON

It is on the stem of a huge tree.

Fjordur Rune #5: 27.7 LAT and 63.3 LON

On a platform attached to the outer boundary of a huge rock.

Fjordur Rune #6: 30.7 LAT and 75.7 LON

It is located near a small pond of blue water.

Fjordur Rune #7: 31.8 LAT and 83.0 LON

It is also on the stem of a tree with a greenish stem.

Fjordur Rune #8: 29.6 LAT and 89.8 LON

Located on a platform between a bunch of trees.

Fjordur Rune #9: 18.8 LAT and 99.9 LON

It is located on the green branch of a huge tree.

Fjordur Rune #10: 10.5 LAT and 97.0 LON

This one is located on the grounds with the coordinates mentioned.

Fjordur Rune #11: 00.0 LAT and 99.7 LON

This one is located on the grounds with the coordinates mentioned.

Fjordur Rune #12: 00.0 LAT and 99.9 LON

It is located behind the falling water of the waterfall.

Fjordur Rune #13: 02.2 LAT and 91.7 LON

It is located on elevated ground.

Fjordur Rune #14: 09.2 LAT and 84.7 LON

From the coordinates (00.6 LAT and 88.7 LON) continue straight to the above coordinates taking you to a cave behind a waterfall where you’ll find the rune.

Fjordur Rune #15: 11.1 LAT and 83.1 LON

It is also behind the small waterfall.



Asgard Fjordur Runes

Fjordur Rune #1: 19.6 LAT and 24.9 LON

It is on the side of rock near a water stream.

Fjordur Rune #2: 27.2 LAT and 17.7 LON

It is under a rocky structure covered with grass.

Fjordur Rune #3: 32.4 LAT and 12.8 LON

It is in a tall rocky structure.

Fjordur Rune #4: 21.7 LAT and 09.7 LON

It is in the open space.

Fjordur Rune #5: 20.4 LAT and 43.9 LON

It is located near a small waterfall and a small pond.

Fjordur Rune #6: 31.0 LAT and 53.6 LON

It is located on the side of a blue magical lake.

Fjordur Rune #7: 39.1 LAT and 50.4 LON

It is located in the center of the blue magical lake.

Fjordur Rune #8: 45.7 LAT and 55.7 LON

It is in the open space of the island.

Fjordur Rune #9: 42.5 LAT and 40.3 LON

It is by the side of a small rock in an open space.

Fjordur Rune #10: 42.5 LAT and 30.1 LON

Located between the crack of huge rocks.

Fjordur Rune #11: 62.4 LAT and 48.5 LON

Just head to the designated coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #12: 60.3 LAT and 35.9 LON

It is on the central island of the region with red plants.

Fjordur Rune #13: 63.5 LAT and 30.0 LON

It is under a rock in the red region.

Fjordur Rune #14: 56.6 LAT and 25.1 LON

It is in near proximity to a small waterfall.

Fjordur Rune #15: 66.5 LAT and 13.7 LON

It is located in the middle of the red region under a green tree.



Jotunheim Fjordur Runes

Fjordur Rune #1: 74.4 LAT and 24.5 LON

On the edge of a snowy rock.

Fjordur Rune #2: 70.5 LAT and 32.6 LON

At the bottom of the snowy rock.

Fjordur Rune #3: 60.4 LAT and 26.0 LON

Between the trees at the bottom.

Fjordur Rune #4: 60.2 LAT and 34.0 LON

It is obvious and can be grabbed by getting to the coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #5: 63.1 LAT and 33.7 LON

It is near the waterfall.

Fjordur Rune #6: 64.6 LAT and 39.4 LON

On the top of a rocky region.

Fjordur Rune #7: 62.8 LAT and 48.4 LON

It is located inside a broken structure.

Fjordur Rune #8: 71.4 LAT and 48.0 LON

Just get to the designated coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #9: 75.8 LAT and 48.5 LON

On a huge rock by side of a mountain.

Fjordur Rune #10: 84.0 LAT and 56.6 LON

On a huge rock of snow extended from the mountain.

Fjordur Rune #11: 91.9 LAT and 50.6 LON

It is under a natural bridge of rock.

Fjordur Rune #12: 84.1 LAT and 46.7 LON

Very obvious and can be found by getting to the coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #13: 80.1 LAT and 39.1 LON

It is on a rock extending from a mountain.

Fjordur Rune #14: 82.0 LAT and 36.7 LON

On the inner boundary of the cavity.

Fjordur Rune #15: 91.0 LAT and 27.1 LON

At a height, can be seen after getting to the coordinate.



Vardiland Fjordur Runes

Fjordur Rune #1: 60.4 LAT and 35.7 LON

Lies in open space and can be obtained by getting to the point.

Fjordur Rune #2: 63.9 LAT and 25.8 LON

It is by the left side of the waterfall.

Fjordur Rune #3: 66.0 LAT and 33.4 LON

On the edge of a snowy hill.

Fjordur Rune #4: 66.6 LAT and 39.1 LON

It is located among the hexagonal pillars.

Fjordur Rune #5: 74.3 LAT and 34.0 LON

Just go to the mentioned point and you’ll find the rune easily.

Fjordur Rune #6: 76.8 LAT and 36.2 LON

It is between the two giant waterfalls.

Fjordur Rune #7: 79.9 LAT and 28.3 LON

It is in close proximity to a small waterfall.

Fjordur Rune #8: 83.5 LAT and 35.4 LON

It also lies by the side of a waterfall whose water quickly vanishes.

Fjordur Rune #9: 87.6 LAT and 45.0 LON

It is on a huge rock in the sea.

Fjordur Rune #10: 90.6 LAT and 39.8 LON

Go underwater at 91.6 LAT and 41.7 LON and carry to the coordinate of the rune.

Fjordur Rune #11: 94.0 LAT and 34.7 LON

It is floating openly at the given coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #12: 97.0 LAT and 21.9 LON

Just follow the given coordinate above the ground surface to collect the rune.

Fjordur Rune #13: 97.6 LAT and 06.4 LON

It is on the beach lying on a wooden platform.

Fjordur Rune #14: 97.8 LAT and 05.5 LON

It is right next to the previous rune.

Fjordur Rune #15: 94.3 LAT and 07.7 LON

Get to the coordinate and collect the rune.

Fjordur Rune #16: 91.6 LAT and 07.6 LON

It is also very close to the previous rune.

Fjordur Rune #17: 92.0 LAT and 01.9 LON

It is by the side of a waterfall falling directly into the sea.

Fjordur Rune #18: 89.3 LAT and 02.6 LON

Go to the left side of the previous waterfall and you’ll find this one.

Fjordur Rune #19: 89.2 LAT and 06.5 LON

It lies openly at the given coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #20: 86.1 LAT and 06.9 LON

It is next to a small canal in the snow.

Fjordur Rune #21: 85.8 LAT and 06.8 LON

Get into a tunnel from 86.2 LAT and 05.2 LON and get to the coordinate above to find the rune.

Fjordur Rune #22: 87.6 LAT and 11.6 LON

In the same tunnel, follow the coordinate and you’ll find the rune in a dinosaur’s mouth.

Fjordur Rune #23: 84.8 LAT and 15.4 LON

In the same tunnel, it lies at the coordinate and is obvious from a distance.

Fjordur Rune #24: 84.7 LAT and 16.0 LON

In the same tunnel, you’ll find the rune.

Fjordur Rune #25: 82.5 LAT and 16.3 LON

It is also in the same tunnel, right next to a glowing tree.

Fjordur Rune #26: 81.1 LAT and 13.7 LON

It is located beside a small plant in the same tunnel.

Fjordur Rune #27: 87.8 LAT and 16.7 LON

It is in the same tunnel.

Fjordur Rune #28: 88.2 LAT and 20.1 LON

In the same tunnel, it lies by the side of molten lava.

Fjordur Rune #29: 78.8 LAT and 15.6 LON

It is hidden behind tall white trees at the given coordinates.

Fjordur Rune #30: 83.2 LAT and 14.6 LON

It can be easily located at the given coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #31: 86.7 LAT and 13.0 LON

It is right on the top of a huge rock covered with snow.

Fjordur Rune #32: 89.7 LAT and 13.7 LON

Surrounded by rocks from all sides, it is located in a cavity.

Fjordur Rune #33: 91.3 LAT and 16.4 LON

It is right on the top of hills covered with snow.

Fjordur Rune #34: 81.2 LAT and 04.5 LON

Get at the coordinate to get the rune.

Fjordur Rune #35: 80.0 LAT and 03.5 LON

On the heights of the hills, this rune lies.

Fjordur Rune #36: 78.8 LAT and 03.4 LON

Get at the coordinate to find the rune.

Fjordur Rune #37: 77.8 LAT and 09.9 LON

Get at the coordinate to find the rune.

Fjordur Rune #38: 69.7 LAT and 05.0 LON

Get at the coordinate to find the rune.

Fjordur Rune #39: 67.8 LAT and 07.9 LON

Get at the coordinate to find the rune.

Fjordur Rune #40: 51.2 LAT and 38.3 LON

It can be obtained by simply getting to the coordinate.

Fjordur Rune #41: 65.9 LAT and 07.7 LON

Get at the coordinate to find the rune.

Fjordur Rune #42: 63.2 LAT and 10.1 LON

Get at the coordinate to find the rune.

Fjordur Rune #43: 70.0 LAT and 12.2 LON

Get at the coordinate to find the rune.

Fjordur Rune #44: 73.7 LAT and 19.8 LON

Get at the coordinate to find the rune.

Fjordur Rune #45: 73.9 LAT and 05.3 LON

Get underwater from the side of the island where there’s a tall tree. Then follow the coordinate and get the rune.

Fjordur Rune #46: 75.4 LAT and 06.5 LON

In the Same tunnel, you’ll find this one.

Fjordur Rune #47: 76.4 LAT and 08.3 LON

This marks the last Fjordur Rune in Ark Fjordur and is also inside the same tunnel.

Ark Fjordur Runestones Not Spawning

If you find that Fjordur Runestones are not spawning in the same coordinates, it may be because of a bug or a database issue on the server side.

Sometimes the wrong ID entry causes the issue. For example, the spawn commands for Mjnolir Skin and Mjnolir are entirely different and therefore be accurate in your commands for different accessories.