Finding easy-to-miss, un-raidable, and safe Ratholes in Ark Fjordur is one of the essential quests players have to go on by themselves. A good Rathole spot entails being away from unwanted visitors trying to steal away your hard-earned goodies and other resources you collected by losing a lot of sweat. It can be hard to find unique spots but worry no more!

In this guide, we’ll list the top ten Ratholes where you can find sanctuary on the Fjordur map without being bothered by anyone else. Let’s begin.

Ark Fjordur Ratholes Locations

We all know how tough life gets in Ark Fjordur. Everyone is trying to survive; however, survival sometimes leads to undesirable situations like raiding each other, putting up fights and completely wiping each other out of the game. Rathole serves as an essential spot for surviving and escaping from getting attacked by the massive creatures.

Although there are plenty of Ratholes all over the Ark Fjordur map, below, we’ve listed the unique spots where you should consider setting your base or staying until you find another spot!

Rathole Location #1

The first Rathole on Fjordur is located at the following coordinates:

71.0 LAT

04.1 LON

Rathole Location #2

The second Rathole is located at the following coordinates:

81.9 LAT

95.1 LON

Rathole Location #3

The third Rathole is located at the following coordinates:

24.5 LAT

20.7 LON

Rathole Location #4

The fourth Rathole is located at the following coordinates:

59.4 LAT

89.5 LON

Rathole Location #5

The fifth Rathole is located at the following coordinates:

85.5 LAT

81.7 LON

Rathole Location #6

The sixth Rathole in Ark Fjordur is located at the following coordinates:

0.00 LAT

61.1 LON

Rathole Location #7

The seventh Rathole is located at the following coordinates:

079.6 LAT

03.2 LON

Rathole Location #8

The eighth Rathole on Fjordur is located at the following coordinates:

18.0 LAT

92.0 LON

Rathole Location #9

The ninth Rathole on Fjordur is located at the following coordinates:

07.7 LAT

39.0 LON

Rathole Location #10

The tenth Rathole on Fjordur is located at the following coordinates: