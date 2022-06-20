If you’ve begun your Ark Fjordur journey, you may have already understood how important it is for you to collect various resources around the world and use them to craft different weapons and tools. There are about 24 different resources scattered throughout the wilderness of Ark Fjordur, and Obsidian is one of them. In this guide, we’ll be going over locations where Obsidians spawn the most in Ark Fjordur and how you can farm it.

Ark Fjordur Obsidian Locations

One of the best locations to farm Obsidian with high spawn rates is the island on the southwest of the map, with large mountain ranges. The coordinates for this island are (70, 80) to be exact.

The other major location with abundant Obsidian waiting to be farmed is located at the southeast corner of the map at the (80, 90) coordinates. You’ll find plenty of Volcano sites here that will have this resource. The exact locations are marked in the map image below.

There are many other spawn locations of this resource besides the two locations mentioned above. These are marked on the map marked with blue spots. Most of these locations include Mountains, Volcanoes, and Cliff sites. However, since Obsidian itself is a resource formed out of Volcanic remains, we recommend you visit Volcanoes first to get this resource.

To farm Obsidian, players will simply have to use their mining pick from their inventory and use it against the large purple crystals they’ll find in the locations mentioned above. Use it to hit these crystals, and you’ll be able to acquire Obsidian. Visually Obsidian looks like a black rock with a deformed shape.

To make things easier for you, below, we have listed down the coordinates of the six most easily-accessibly Obsidian farming spots in Ark Fjordur.

Obsidian Location #1

The first Obsidian farming spot in Ark Fjordur is located at the following coordinates:

63.9 LAT

17.9 LON

Obsidian Location #2

The second Obsidian farming spot in Ark Fjordur is located at the following coordinates:

05.1 LAT

30.1 LON

Obsidian Location #3

The third Obsidian farming spot in Ark Fjordur is located at the following coordinates:

21.5 LAT

32.0 LON

Obsidian Location #4

The fourth Obsidian farming spot in Ark Fjordur is located at the following coordinates:

25.6 LAT

44.2 LON

Obsidian Location #5

The fifth Obsidian farming spot in Ark Fjordur is located at the following coordinates:

53.7 LAT

70.7 LON

Obsidian Location #6

The sixth Obsidian farming spot in Ark Fjordur is located at the following coordinates: