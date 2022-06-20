Ark Fjordur Desmodus Location and Taming

No creature in Ark Survival Evolved is useless and having a diverse roster is highly beneficial for your survival. Desmodus, a bat and one of the newly added creatures to the game in the Ark Fjordur expansion is one such example.

Taming Desmodus in Ark Fjordur will benefit you a lot as this bat can help you craft Sanguine Elixir, detect enemies, and give you night vision to detect creatures in the dark. In this guide, we will explain how you can find Desmodus alongside the complete process of taming this bat in Ark Fjordur.

Ark Fjordur Desmodus Location

Desmodus can be found at a number of locations around the map. The first is located within the waterfall, and if you get there, you’ll discover numerous Desmodus resting on the cave roof upside down.

The fact that no other species spawn here makes it by far the best area to find and tame Desmodus. The second location is a cave encircled by lava. The third and final location is a small island out to the west.

The exact coordinates of all these locations where you can find this bat in Ark Fjordur are mentioned below:

38.2 latitude, 74.8 longitude

90.8 latitude, 77.7 longitude

49.7 Latitude, Longitude: 13.8

How to Tame Desmodus in Ark Fjordur

To tame this bat in Ark Fjordur, you will need the following items:

Harpoon

Blood packs

Net gun

Telescope

Shotgun

Parachutes

Once you find Desmodus, examine their levels using a telescope and choose the one you wish to Tame. Next, assault the other low-level Desmodus with the Harpoon cannon to capture them inside the net and eliminate them with the long-range weapon.

Allow the Desmodus you wish to tame to attack you once the other Desmodus is dead. Make sure you have blood packs in inventory. This way the Desmodus will consume the blood packs instead of draining your own health.

Let the Desmodus do some damage while paying attention to the Taming Meter. By doing so, you can reach 100% taming effectiveness. For highly effective taming, you can bring high health tame with you as well. Instead of capturing you, Desmodus can drain the health of the creature to increase effectiveness if it drops too low.

The above-mentioned items are a must if you want to tame this bat effectively. Keep in mind that you’d want at least 200-400 blood packs.