In Ark Extinction, you can find Beaver Dams made by Castoroides also known as Giant Beaver. These are the herbivorous creature that lives near the water and therefore makes the Beaver Dams close to water.

The majority portion of the Beaver Dams is made of wood. If we throw all the wood out of the Beaver Dam, it will disintegrate into pieces. You can also find plenty of Cementing Paste inside the Beaver Dams. Cementing Paste is then used to make the structure around your bases.

Beaver dams also contain other items such as Rare Flowers, Rare Mushrooms, and Silica Pearls. Finding the Beaver Dams all by yourself can be a hassle. We have made a complete guide on all the Beaver Dams locations in Ark Extinction.

ARK Extinction Beaver Dam locations

You can find most of the Beaver Dams near the water in Ark Extinction. Most of the Beaver Dams are in the Sanctuary region. One thing to keep in mind is that Beaver Dams do not restock its inventory. You must destroy Beaver Dams every time you collect the items from them. You can learn about every Beaver Dams location from the map image below:

Location #1

The first Beaver Dam location is Northwest of the Wasteland region. There is a lot of shallow water in this region. You can easily find the 6 to 7 Beaver Dams near this water reservoir. The coordinates for this location are:

14 LAT

22 LON

Location #2

This location for Beaver Dam is close to the Green Obelisk. The region for this Beaver Dam location is Sanctuary near the pathways. There is a horseshoe-shaped lake in this location that contains around 4 or 5 Beaver Dams. The coordinates for this location are:

50 LAT

30 LON

Location #3

If you go to the center of the city located in the Sanctuary region, you can find plenty of Beaver Dams. As all the Beaver Dams spawn near the water, this location also features Beaver Dams close to the water. The coordinates for this location are:

50 LAT

43 LON

Location #4

The Sanctuary region also features another Beaver Dam location. This Beaver Dam spot is located East of the region inside the paved canal system of the city. You can find 4 to 5 Beaver Dams if you follow the water canals. The coordinates for this location are:

52 LAT

66 LON

Location #5

In Ark Extinction, you can also find the Beaver Dams in the Snow Dome region. This location does have a lot of beaver dams if we compare it to the Sanctuary region. You can find the Beaver Dams near the snow mountains close to the water. The coordinates for this location are:

26 LAT

75 LON

Location #6

There is another location in Wasteland where there is a decent spawn area for Beaver Dams. You can find waterways surrounding the Big Black Mountain in the Wastelands. You can commonly find Beaver Dams in this location. The coordinates for this location are: