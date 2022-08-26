Ark Crystal Isles Caves Locations and Loot Map

In Ark Crystal Isles, you will find Caves at different locations where you can build your base of operation. Caves are not only helpful in making a base or home, but you can also find various resources and items inside them, like artifacts. This guide will cover the locations of all the caves in Ark Crystal Isles and the loot you can find inside them.

Best Cave Locations and Loot Drops in Ark Crystal Isles

Snow Biome Cave

Waterfall Cave

Floating Cave

Beehive cave

Mountain Side Cave

Spider Cave

Clever Cave

Wyvern Cave

Web Cave

Where to Find Snow Biome Cave

Location

Snow biome cave is located at 30.5 Latitude and 52.7 Longitude.

The above coordinates will take you to one of the three entrances of the Snow Biome cave. It is a big and spacious cave where you can set up a base of operations. You will not find any dangerous creatures inside this cave.

Loot

Artifact of the Strong

Crystals

Where to Find Waterfall Cave

Location

Waterfall Cave is located at 32.2 Latitude and 48.8 Longitude.

This cave is located right behind the waterfall. However, it has some other entrances as well. You will encounter some small crawling creatures here. You will not find any artifacts in this cave, but still, it has a couple of resources for you.

Loot

Pearls

Crystals

Where to Find Floating Cave

Location

The floating cave is located at 42.1 Latitude and 74.8 Longitude.

It is a beautiful location, and some players might not consider it a cave, but it is definitely like a cave. It is formed by grouped floated islands and has some reasonable amounts of crystals.

Loot

Crystals

Where to Find Beehive Cave

Location

Beehive cave is located at 31.0 Latitude and 31.2 Longitude.

It has around four entrances so you can even enter it with a bit tame. This cave is full of Beehives and crystals. It might not be a good base location for you, but still, you can visit it to collect resources available here.

Loot

Honey

Crystals

Where to Find Mountain Side Cave

Location

Mountain Side cave is located at 53.4 Latitude and 33.6 Longitude.

This cave entrance is at the side of a big mountain right next to a lake and a small waterfall. Inside the cave, you will find a lot of red glowing crystals and dead creatures. This cave is not big, but it is still helpful for finding some resources.

Loot

Pearls

Spoiled Meat

Crystals

Where to Find Spider Cave

Location

Spider cave is located at 33.1 Latitude and 29.9 Longitude.

This cave entrance is located in the Redwood area inside a mountain. Inside this, you will find a lot of spiders and their webs. It is more of a hidden spot for finding the loot.

Loot

Metal

Crystals

Mushrooms

Chitin

Where to Find Clever Cave

Location

The clever cave is located at 58.5 Latitude and 33.5 Longitude.

This cave is hidden behind some bushes in the middle of the mountain. Once you enter the cave, just continue to head towards its center, and you will find the Artifact of Clever.

Inside the cave, you will also find good deposits of different resources. Building a base here or not is your personal decision, but it is an excellent place to hide.

Loot

Silica Pearls

Crystals

Metals

Artifact of Clever

Where to Find Wyvern Cave

Location

Wyvern cave is located at 75.7 Latitude and 41.0 Longitude.

It is a massive cave in the Ark Crystal Isles desert area. Inside the cave, you will also find some Wyvern flying, which is why it is called the Wyvern cave. You might also spot some other creatures, but mostly only Wyverns are flying here.

Loot

Pearls

Crystals

Where to Find Web Cave

Location

Web cave is located at 33.9 Latitude and 26.9 Longitude.

It is a pretty big and resource-rich cave that you are going to find in Ark Crystal Isles. Building a base here wouldn’t be a good idea as it has many resources, and players will visit it quite often.

Loot