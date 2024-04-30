How To Fly A Cessna 152 In Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020?

The Cessna 152 is a favorite among virtual pilots for a reason in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Its intuitive handling and manageable size make it perfect for mastering the basics of flight. This guide will equip you with the essential steps for operating the Cessna 152, from cold starting procedures to a smooth landing.

Learning to fly the Cessna 152 will lay the foundation for piloting more complex aircraft later on. By understanding its controls, mastering takeoffs and landings, and balancing the skies, you’ll gain the confidence to explore the breathtaking world of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

This guide will walk you through each crucial step, from starting the engine to touching down safely.

How to Cold Start Cessna 152 in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020?

Start off by flicking the switch right above the yoke to get rid of it. This will allow for better visibility so you can do the following steps more easily.

Turn on the fuel by pulling the lever in the middle of the floor.

Push the Carburator Heat and Mixture Control in all the way. They are in the middle of the deck. Then, push the Throttle Control Unit in until it’s at about 17%.

Turn both of the master switches on. They are the red switches on the bottom left of the deck.

Pump the Prime Engine handle twice. It’s to the left of the master switches.

Set the Magneto to right, left, and both, and then start. It’s to the right of the master switches.

Set the Pitch Trim to take off. It’s right below the Carburator Heat handle.

For the light switches, always turn on the Beacon, Strobe, and Navigation lights.

Ensure the oil pressure, temperature, and fuel are good to go before taking off.

Turn the parking brake off (under the dial to the far left) and request the pushback by pressing Shift + P. Now, slowly make your way to the runway.

Once you’re on the runway and are lined up properly, turn the parking brake back on and increase your RPM to about 15.

Set the Magneto to the left and watch the drop on the RPM, then set it to the right and again watch the drop and then set it to both. Decrease the throttle again.

You are now ready to take off.

How to Take Off?

Turn off the hand brake and increase the throttle by about 50%. Wait for it to rev-up.

The plane will start veering to the left, so control it.

Keep increasing the throttle and when you reach 50-55 knots on the air speed indicator, pull back on the throttle a little bit and take off into the air.

What to Do Once in the Air

Once at altitude, trim the aircraft by adjusting the trim wheel located on the center console. This will help maintain a steady altitude and airspeed.

Use the control yoke and rudder pedals to maintain a straight and level flight path.

Use the throttle lever to adjust your airspeed and altitude as desired.

Keep an eye on the aircraft’s instruments, such as the airspeed indicator, altimeter, and attitude indicator, to ensure proper flight.

Once you’re high up, reduce the throttle. Your air speed will continue to go up quickly. It’ll be smooth sailing from here on out.

How to Land?

Approach the runway at a descent rate of around 700 feet per minute and an airspeed of around 70 knots.

As you get closer to the runway, extend the flaps to 20 degrees by moving the flap lever.

As you reach the runway threshold, reduce the throttle to idle and begin to flare by pulling back on the control yoke

When you’re near the runway, cut off the power.

When you’re about to touch the ground, lift up the nose a little bit to straighten yourself.

When you touch the ground, press the brakes to finish your landing

Additional Tips