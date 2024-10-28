Ark Aberration Silica Farming Locations

Silica is a crafting material in Ark: Survival Ascended that can be used in several recipes. It is most commonly used to make Saddles and clothing items. Silica Pearls are only found underwater and can be hard to get.

Silica can be farmed using conventional techniques such as Pickaxes and other melee tools. We recommend taming a fast and agile mount so you can get around quickly. You can also kill a Plesiosaurus or an Angler Fish and harvest their bodies for Silica Pearls. Additionally, you can use a Giant Beaver Dam to farm this resource for you.

Ark Aberration Silica Location #1

LAT: 19

19 LON: 38

These coordinates are for the fertile lakes in Ark Aberration, where you can find an excessive amount of silica pearl clusters from which you can harvest silica pearls.

Ark Aberration Silica Location #2

LAT: 45

45 LON: 28

These coordinates are for a silica pearl cluster near the south Fertile Lakes. You can then find an excess amount of silica pearl clusters around this area from which you can harvest silica pearls.

Ark Aberration Silica Location #3

LAT: 44

44 LON: 65

These coordinates are for a silica pearl cluster located near Blue Lake. You can then find an excess amount of silica pearl clusters around this area from which you can harvest silica pearls.

How to use Silica?

In Ark: Survival Ascended, Silica Pearls have many applications. They are most commonly used to craft saddles and clothing items but can also be used to craft other items such as Alchemy Tables. Below, we’ve given a few recipes that require Silica in Ark.

Item Ingredients Electronics 3x Silica Pearls and 1x Metal Ingot Mirror 100x Sand, 10x Wood, 7x Thatch, 100x Crystal, 70x Obsidian, 100x Silica Pearls, and 50x Metal Ingot Glass 2x Silica Pearls and 5x Crystal Alchemy Table 20x Carbon, 75x Crystal, 50x Limestone, 150x Lumber, 1x Rare Flower, 1x Rare Mushroom, 50x Silica Pearls, and 50x Steel Ingot

Silica Spawn Command

If you’re having trouble finding Silica Pearls in Ark: Survival Ascended, you can use its spawn commands to have it spawn directly in your inventory. To do this, you must open the cheat console by pressing the TAB key on your keyboard.

If you’re playing on PlayStation, you’ll need to hold down L1, R1, Square, and Triangle at once, and similarly, on Xbox, hold down, LB, RB, X, and Y at once. Once the console opens, simply type in the command “cheat giveitemnum 160 1 0 0” and hit enter.

If you encounter a situation where these commands do not work, try resetting your system or game.