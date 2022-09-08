Ark Aberration Oil, Silica and Black Pearls Locations

Oil, Silica, and Black pearls are essential resources needed to progress through the game, and the Ark Aberration map happens to be full of these resources. Any of these resources can then be transported back to the vanilla island where you can stock up along with allowing players who do not have this expansion to use them.

Ark Aberration is an expansion DLC where survivors are dumped on a damaged ARK with an abundance of lush biomes. The numerous dangers, creatures, and atmosphere present a fascinating new world to explore and master as the ARK’s maintenance systems break down.

This guide highlights the locations for Oil, Silica, and Black pearls in Ark Aberration for your convenience.

Ark aberration oil locations

In Ark Aberration there are multiple ways to farm oil. You can either farm dung beetles, find multiple veins on the surface, or find oil rock deep in the depths. You can then use oil pumps on these oil rocks to continually collect oil. The map locations for Oil rocks are the following:

Location #1

Latitude: 80.80

Longitude: 20.30

These coordinates are for the red obelisk and surrounding this obelisk is a bunch of oil rocks that you can set up an oil pump on. A Fabricator, 75 Metal Ingots, 25 Electronics, and 25 Crystal are needed to make an Oil Pump. Additionally, an oil pump blueprint is required. The oil pump can then provide a steady amount of oil per rock you set it up on.

Location #2

Latitude: 18.90

Longitude: 16.10

These coordinates are for the blue obelisk on the map and surrounding this obelisk is a small amount of oil rock that you can set up an oil pump on. The oil pump can then provide a steady amount of oil per rock you set it up on.

Location #3

Latitude: 22.50

Longitude: 77.70

These coordinates are for the green obelisk on the map and this area is the surface northwest. Surrounding this obelisk is the surface northeast area with copious amounts of oil rock. You can then set up your oil pump to provide a steady amount of oil per rock.

Location #4

Latitude: 58.30

Longitude: 50.30

These coordinates are for a single oil rock on the map in the area known as the graves of the lost. Surrounding this oil rock are many more oil rocks that you can set up an oil pump on. The oil pump can then provide a steady amount of oil per rock you set it up on.

Silica pearl locations

Silica pearls are quite an essential resource that can be refined to make silicon plates. You can generally find silica pearl clusters in the lakes of Aberration such as the Fertile Lakes and the Blue Lake. The map locations for Silica Pearl clusters are the following:

Location #1

Latitude: 19.10

Longitude: 38.50

These coordinates are for the fertile lakes in Ark Aberration where you can find an excessive amount of silica pearl clusters from which you can harvest silica pearls.

Location #2

Latitude: 45.20

Longitude: 28.50

These coordinates are for a silica pearl cluster located near the south Fertile Lakes. You can then find an excess amount of silica pearl clusters around this area from which you can harvest silica pearls.

Locations #3

Latitude: 44.1

Longitude: 65.00

These coordinates are for a silica pearl cluster located near Blue Lake. You can then find an excess amount of silica pearl clusters around this area from which you can harvest silica pearls.

Black pearls locations

Black Pearls are used in crafting and are one of the key components of Tek Tier crafting recipes. They are required for high-tech equipment such as the camera and the cloning chamber. It is a scarce resource that can only be efficiently looted from dead Eurypterids, Tusoteuthis, and Alpha Mosasaurs.

Otters are occasionally capable of discovering Black Pearls. However, Ark Aberration has black pearl clusters available to survivors that they can use to gather this resource quicker. The map locations for black pearl clusters are the following:

Latitude: 60.70

Longitude: 49.80

There is only one location where you can find clusters of black pearls that resemble Silicon pearls. This location is the graves of the lost where you can find multiple clusters to collect the rare resource efficiently or as much as you need.