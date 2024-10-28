Ark Aberration Black Pearls Farming Locations

Black Pearls is a crafting resource in Ark: Aberration used to craft key components of Tek Tier crafting recipes. They are required for high-tech equipment such as the camera and the cloning chamber. They are fairly rare and hard to come by.

Black Pearls can be farmed through pickaxes and other melee weapons in Ark: Survival Ascended. It is important to note that it is a scarce resource that can only be efficiently looted from dead Eurypterids, Tusoteuthis, and Alpha Mosasaurs. Otters are occasionally capable of discovering Black Pearls.

Black Pearl Location in Ark Aberration

LAT: 65

65 LON: 51

In Ark: Aberration, Black Pearls are only found in one area. You’ll find large amounts of Black Pearls in the Hope’s End area of the Aberration map. Head to the point on the map image above and head north until you reach the lake in the middle of the map. Throughout this path, you’ll find Black Pearls.

How to Use Black Pearls?

Black Pearls are used in the crafting of over forty different items in Ark: Survival Ascended. Below we’ve picked out some of the most important ones:

Item Ingredients Camera 80x Wood, 30x Hide, 240x Crystal, 80x Black Pearl, 100x Sap, 150x Obsidian, and 140x Metal Ingot Cloning Chamber 5500x Metal Ingot, 800x Polymer, 550x Crystal, 100x Element, and 200x Black Pearl Motorboat 250x Wood, 1200x Metal Ingot, 200x Hide, 180x Fiber, 150x Obsidian, 400x Polymer, and 60x Black Pearl Unassembled Mek 35x Black Pearl, 225x Crystal, 40x Element, 1000x Metal Ingot, and 550x Polymer Vacuum Compartment 360x Metal Ingot, 136x Polymer 180x Crystal, 2x Element, and 32x Black Pearl

Black Pearl Spawn Command

If you’re having trouble finding Black Pearls in Ark: Survival Ascended, you can use spawn commands to have this item spawn in your inventory. To do this, you must open the cheat console by pressing the TAB key on your keyboard.

If you’re playing on PlayStation, you’ll need to hold down L1, R1, Square, and Triangle at once, and similarly, on Xbox, hold down, LB, RB, X, and Y at once. Once the console opens, simply type in: “cheat gfi BlackPearl 1 0 0” and hit enter to add this resource directly to your inventory.

If you encounter a situation where the command does not work, try resetting your system or game.