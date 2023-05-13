Sparkle Stones are an absolute must-have for any Animal Crossing player since they are used to craft the higher end items for your camp. These stones are extremely hard to obtain though. This Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Sparkle Stones Farming Guide will tell you all about where you can find these stones and how you can use them for your benefit.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Sparkle Stones Farming Guide

Sparkle Stones are incredibly hard to get, and they require quite a bit of grind when you want to get multiple Sparkle Stones. They are awarded in only a few ways, with one of them being raising your Friendship Level with various different animals.

You will start getting these stones as soon as you reach Friendship Level seven with any camper. At this point, you can continue to raise that level and get a stone for every 2 levels that you increase.

Basically you will get a sparkle stone for each odd level you reach so first one will be on level 7, then 9, then 11 and so on.

Apart from this, if you do not feel like constantly raising Friendship Levels with various different campers, you can try to attempt the stretch goals which will occasionally reward you with Sparkle Stones.

Well if you still have some trouble getting sparkle stones or if you want more then you can try to get them from the Shovelstrike Quarry, however, that is very risky.

How to use the Sparkle Stones

Once you have the Sparkle Stones, there are numerous ways you can spend them. These stones are usually used for crafting some useful items such as walls, screens, carpets and many others.

These stones are used to craft the items which have an appeal for the other campers and will be used to invite them to your camp while simultaneously increasing your Friendship Level.

You should try to hold on to these items as much as you can as they are quite difficult to obtain. This will prevent you from trying to grind really hard to earn them later on in the game as they carry more value the more you play the game and the more you get to the higher levels.

Lastly, remember that the stones are not the only thing you require for crafting the really good items as you will also require other resources such as Bells.