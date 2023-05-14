As many of you Animal Crossing New Horizons fanatics know that Nintendo follows seasons, a swarm of new fish and bugs have arrived in July for you to catch. We have prepared this Animal Crossing New Horizons July’s New Fish and Bugs List to help out with them all.

These Bugs and Fish here to stay for much longer than a month so there’s no need to rush.

Animal Crossing New Horizons July’s New Fish and Bugs List

You can donate any new finds to Blathers to complete your Museum. Make sure to check your Critterpedia to see if you’ve donated the bug fish or not. There will be a little owl icon next to your name if you have donated. However, this icon won’t show up if you’re on someone else’s island.

When you catch a new bug or fish, your character will exclaim “Yes” before saying its name.

Below are the new fish and bugs for you to grab in July 2020.

Before we start, it is to inform you that there are no new fish and bugs for Southern Hemisphere this month. This is because the Southern Hemisphere is in winter and is mostly preserving their critters throughout the season.

Although, the Northern Hemisphere has the following new fish and bugs:

Northern Hemisphere Fish

Fish Name Bell Value Location Size Time Sweetfish 900 River Small All Day Puffer Fish 250 Ocean Small All Day Napolean Fish 10,000 Ocean Large 4 pm – 9 pm Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Ocean Medium 4 pm – 9 pm Blue Martin 10,000 Pier Large All Day

Northern Hemisphere Bugs