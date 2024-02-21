Animal Crossing New Horizons January 2024 Guide

All new Fish, Bugs, Deep Sea creatures, birthdays, and Events you can experience in ACNH January.

By Arslan Shah

January in Animal Crossing New Horizons is not eventful or creature-rich, but you will have a special start. When you visit the Brewster on January 1st, he will wish you a Happy New Year.

Though it is a small thing, it gives you a good start. If you are in the northern hemisphere, you will not find many new fish, bugs, or sea creatures during January in ACNH, but there are some events and birthdays you can celebrate.

However, the Southern Hemisphere has new fish, bugs, and sea creatures to catch and sell. Let’s start with some events and seasonal items and then move to bugs, fish, sea creatures, and birthdays.

ACNH January 2024 Events and Seasonal Items

The events will start in mid-January 2024 in Animal Crossing New Horizons. On 14 Jan, you can participate in the C.J.’s Fishing Tourney tournament from 9 AM to 6 PM. During this event, you must catch fish to earn points that you can exchange for prizes.

Fishing Tourney in ACNH

However, you will only have 3 minutes to catch. After the first time, you must pay a fee of 500 Bells every time you participate. This event is for both hemispheres.

In the Southern Hemisphere, you can also participate in the Flick’s Bug-Off event on January 24. In this event, things work the same way as in Fishing Tourney; the only change is you need to catch bugs using nets instead of fish.

Besides this, you prepare for February in ACNH and plant trees and flowers. There are some seasonal items in Animal Crossing New Horizons that you can also purchase during January. The most prominent of these items is the “Starry Cheer Megaphone.” It will cost 1800 Bells and is available at Nook’s Cranny.

Other than this, most items are related to the New Year, and another unique item that you can buy for the first time is the “Zodiac Dagon Figurine,” which will cost you 1920 Bells. Besides the events and seasonal items, there are some new bugs that you can catch in January.

January Bugs

The northern Hemisphere in ACNH have no new bugs in January just like the events, You will only find the bugs at different time in the SH. The table below covers all the new bugs, how to catch them, and their sell price.

BugWhere to CatchSell Price
Blue weevil beetleThis bug is available throughout the day on the Palm Trees.800
Brown cicadaYou can find it on trees but only from 8 AM to 5 PM250
Cicada shellAnother bug that you can catch from random trees throughout the day.10
Cyclommatus stagFrom 5 PM to 8 AM, you will find this bug on Palm Trees during January in Animal Crossing New Horizons.8,000
Earth-boring dung beetleThis is a ground bug that you can find throughout the day.300
Evening cicadaThis Tree bug is available during the early morning and night. It is available from 4 to 8 in the morning and 4 to 7 in the evening.550
Giant cicadaThe Giant Cicada is available from 8 AM to 5 PM on trees.500
Giant stagThis stag is on trees from midnight to early morning.10,000
Giraffe stagYou can find Giraffe Stag on Palm Trees from 5 PM to 8 AM.12,000
Golden stagTo catch Golden Stag, you must look under Palm Tree from 5 PM to 8 AM.12,000
GrasshopperThis ground bug is only available during the daytime.160
Horned atlasThe best time to catch this Palm tree bug is at night. You can find it from 5 PM to 8 AM.8,000
Horned dynastidYou can find this bug at night on the Palm Trees.1,350
Horned elephantAnother bug that you can find from 5 PM until 8 AM.8,000
Horned herculesYou can catch this Palm Tree January bug in ACNH from 5 PM to 8 AM.12,000
Miyama stagMiyama Stag can be found on any tree throughout the day.1,000
Robust cicadaThis day bug is available on the random trees.300
Saw stagThe Saw Stag can be found on trees throughout the day.2,000
Scarab beetleYou can find this bug flying around random trees from midnight to early morning.10,000
Walking leafThis one is pretty tough to catch as it will appear as a leaf, but you can catch it throughout the day.600
Walking stickThere are two times when you can find this bug on trees: Firstly, from 4 AM to 8 PM and then from 5 PM to 7 PM.600

January Fish and Deep Sea Creatures

There will be no fish or deep sea creatures in Animal Crossing New Horizons that you can find in the Northern Hemisphere, but the Southern Hemisphere had some, which we have covered below.

Fish/Deep Sea CreatureHow to CatchSell Price
Blue MarlinThis is a sea fish that you can find from 4 AM to 9 PM and identify it because of a big shadow.10,000
NapoleonfishThis is a sea fish that you can find from 4 AM to 9 PM and identify it because of a big shadow.10,000
Ocean FishIt is a sea fish with a big, unique shadow with a fin. You can find it from 4 AM to 9 PM.4,000
Puffer FishThis fish has a medium shadow, and you can find it in the sea throughout the day.250
SweetfishThe Swetfish had a medium shadow, and you can find it in rivers throughout the day.900
Giant IsopodIt is a fast, deep sea creature that you can find from 9 AM to 4 PM and 9 PM to 4 AM.12,000
Horseshoe crabThis deep sea creature is available from 9 PM to 4 AM.2,500
Moon JellyfishThis small shadow-deep sea creature can be caught all day.600

ACNH January Villager Birthdays

During January, there are not enough events or other things, but many villagers in Animal Crossing New Horizons will celebrate their birthdays. Here is a table with all the villagers who will celebrate their birthdays in January. You can visit the villagers and give them gifts to boost your friendship.

January Birthdays in ACNH
TIP

You can Time Travel to the Birthday of the Villager you have on your Island.

January DateBirthday Of
1Bob
2Poncho
3Joey
4Diana
5Roald
6Carmen
7Harry
8Pierce
9Tiffany
10Papi
11Maddie
12Moe
13Puddles
14Velma
15Gladys
16Ursala
17Rizzo
18Sherb
19Simon
20Opal and Quinn
21Genji
22Francine
23Gwen
24Rhonda
25Savannah
26Vivian
27Aurora and Admiral
28Margie
29Cube
30Flurry
31Winnie
