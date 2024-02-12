Animal Crossing New Horizons Gyroids List And How To Get Them

Gyroids are distinguished decorations or furniture items that you can collect during your exploration of different Islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Moreover, Gyroids also give off a nice little animation with the surrounding music and tend to produce their own sounds.

If you want to decorate your house or make your island more vibrant in Animal Crossing New Horizons, then you can place the Gyroids at your home and various other places. This will also draw the attention of your resident villagers, and you can take your time to collect all of the gyroid fragments and grow them into fully formed Gyroids to add to your collection in ACNH.

What are Gyroids?

Gyroids in ACNH are those funny, cute clay Botkins that have been present in the Animal Crossing series since the beginning. These items are not only used as decorations in terms of furniture but they can also produce unique sounds and can also be customized as well.

In short, if you have any music playing at your place and you also placed a Gyroid there, it will play along with the beat. This means that each gyroid type has its sound effects, so you can collect them all to hear a mess of satisfying noises in one synchronized beat in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

FYI A common example of a Gyroid you might have seen already, especially if you have been to Harvey’s Island, are Lloids, the little construction guys that you can donate to set up Harvey’s Island Plaza shops.

Gyroids have only one function, which is to produce a beat with the music, and apart from that, they are considered collectible items. However, if you are interested in finding Gyroids in ACNH, then you can spend a fair amount of Bells (x1000) on customizing them according to your liking as well.

How to find Gyroids and grow Gyroid Fragments in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Gyroids can be found using a few different ways. The main place to look for Gyroids or Gyroid fragments is the Mystery Islands, which Kapp’n takes you to for a price of 1000 Nook Miles in ACNH. Every Island that you end up visiting will contain at least one Gyroid Fragment buried in it.

TIP You should see Katrina before taking trips on Mystery Islands to find Gyroids as this way, you can wash away the bad luck and increase your chances of finding the Gyroid fragments.

Then, you can explore the Island, and you will need to look for the star-shaped holes in the ground. Once you spot these, you can use the shovel to dig at that exact place, and after a few seconds of digging, you will be able to get a Gyroid Fragment in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In some cases, if you take Kapp’n boat rides, you can be lucky and end up getting an island where it is raining or snowing.

These islands are important if you want to find a gyroid, as most islands with these weather conditions will surely have one gyroid fragment and a fully grown, put-together gyroid buried there. You need to make sure to grab both of these gyroids and then go back to your main island to plant the gyroid fragment and water it.

Gyroid Fragments do not spawn buried on your main islands as they do on Kapp’n Islands. Instead, they can only be found on your beaches. However, if it rains or snows during the wintertime on your island in ACNH, the next day, you will have two fully gown Gyroids buried somewhere on the main island.

FYI If you continue to play after discovering the gyroids and it happens to rain again on your island, a new set of gyroids won’t appear, so don’t keep your hopes up.

To get any benefits from the rain/ snow, you will have to actually play when your island is actively raining or snowing. If you have taken the time to find your weather seed from MeteoNook, make sure to log into the game during the hour that the precipitation is occurring.

That way, you can guarantee that the next day, two full gyroids will appear somewhere on your island, so make sure to grab these clay items so that you don’t lose out any additional ones.

How to grow gyroid fragments

Once you have found Gyroid fragments while exploring, you can take these specific Gyroid fragments and bury them in a hole (ground) on your main island. You will also need to water them and wait a day for them to grow. This way, these gyroid fragments will grow into complete gyroids such as Dootoids, etc., which you can later dig up.

TIP If it is raining or snowing on your island, then you will not need to worry about watering the gyroid holes, as the rain or snow will complete that task for you. You can also tell if a gyroid is watered by the smoke that appears from the star-shaped holes/ dig spots in ACNH.

After the 2.0 update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, gyroid fragments can also be found washed up on your beach sides, similar to how bottles work. However, your chances of encountering one of these gyroid fragments at those places will be 30%.

You can run around your beaches every day to check on the items that have been washed ashore in hopes of finding a gyroid fragment.

All Gyroids in ACNH

You will be able to get your hands on a total of 36 Gyroids in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can also customize the color on each of the following Gyroids by paying 1000 Bells each.

TIP You can simply visit an NPC called Cyrus to customize your gyroid to a different color, so you don’t need to collect every single one of them organically if you are interested in completing your gyroid collection.

Below is the complete list of all Gyroids you can find in ACNH after the 2.0 update

Gyroid Name Color variations Aluminoid Silver, Copper, Blue, Black Arfoid Yellow, Brown, Green, Pink, Blue Babbloid Blue, Pink, Green, Purple, Brown, White. Bendoid Orange, Green, Brown, Blue, Gray, Beige, Bloopoid Blue, Red, Green, Purple Boioingoid Orange, Green, Black, Blue, Purple, Wood, Boomoid Brown, Camel, Green, Blue, Purple, Black Brewstoid Cannot customize its color Bubbloid Orange, Beige, Green, Brown, Blue, Gray Bwongoid Brown, Yellow, Green, Blue Clatteroid Pop, Natural, Cool, Cute, Chic Crumploid Yellow, Brown Blue, Red, Green, Black Dootoid Gray, Brown, Green, Pink, Blue, White, Black Drummoid Blue, Green, Brown, Purple, Gray Flutteroid Orange, Yellow, Green, Pink, Purple Jingloid Purple, Gold, Pink, Silver, Blue Laseroid Green, Yellow, Pink, Blue, Silver Oinkoid Beige, Brown, Yellow, Blue, Pink, Black Paetaloid Green, Brown, Yellow, Blue, Pink, Purple, White Rattloid Red, Brown, White, Blue, Green, Black Ringoid Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple, White Rumbloid Purple, Yellow, Green, Pink, Blue, White, Grey Scatteroid Light Brown, Brown, Green, Pink, White Spikenoid Green, Orange, Brown, Light-Green, Blue, Camel, Grey Sproingoid Camel, Green, Red, Blue Squeakoid Yellow, White, Brown, Pink, Blue Squeezeoid Beige, Yellow, Pink, Blue, White, Black Stelloid Green, Yellow, Blue, White, Black Thwopoid Pink, Beige, Green, Grey Tockoid Pop, Natural, Cool, Cute, Chic Tremoloid Blue, Yellow, Green, Purple, White Twangoid Blue, Brown, Yellow, Green, Black Wallopoid Camel, Brown, Green, Blue, White, Black Whistloid Blue, Brown, Yellow, Green, Pink, White Whirroid Blue, Red, Gold, Silver Xylophoid Yellow, Blue, Pink, White, Brown

The most difficult gyroid to acquire among these will be Brewster’s Gyroid called Brewstoid, which you will have a chance to unlock after finding Brewster. Unlike the rest of the Gyroids, you will not be able to customize Brewster’s gyroid.