Animal Crossing New Horizons Bunny Day DIY Recipes List

A new event means new content! With Bunny Day rolling out for everyone from the 1st of April till the 12th, you are all set to get your hands on some new Easter-themed items for you and your island. This Animal Crossing New Horizons Bunny Day DIY Recipes Guide will give you information about all the recipes you can acquire.

Many recipes can simply be found while you wander around your island, washed ashore or from doing other activities.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Bunny Day DIY Recipes

If you manage to find and unlock each and every recipe found in the Bunny Day event, Zipper T. Bunny says that he will gift you something special.

Finding New Recipes

You have a chance of unlocking recipes through various means. You can try popping the balloons you see floating across the island, get them from the bottles washed ashore on the beach. Discover them by talking to various residents, or collect a large number of eggs of each type.

Every Bunny Day Recipe Ever

We have managed to compile a list of every Bunny Day recipe you can discover while playing the game during the event, and precisely the number of eggs you’ll need to craft said items.

Recipe Name Earth Egg Stone Egg Leaf Egg Wood Egg Sky Egg Water Egg Bed 1 1 1 1 1 1 Wall Clock – – – – 3 – Glowy Garland 1 1 1 1 1 1 Lamp – – – 4 – – Stool – – – – – 3 Vanity – – 4 – – – Bunny Table – 4 – – – – Wreath 1 1 1 1 1 1 Crown 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bag 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bunny Fence 1 1 1 1 1 1 Wall 2 2 2 2 2 2 Flooring 2 2 2 2 2 2 Bunny Rug 1 1 1 1 1 1 Balloons 1 – 1 – 1 – Festive Balloons – 1 – 1 – 1 Wardrobe – 4 – – – – Arch 2 2 2 2 2 2 Zipper Toy 4 4 4 4 4 4 Egg Party Hat 2 2 2 2 2 2 Egg Party Dress 3 3 3 3 3 3

Egg Outfits, Shells and Shoes

You can make yourselves an outfit out of your favorite themed egg; be it water, sky, earth, stone, leaf, or a wood egg. Making respective outfits require three eggs, while shoes and shells require two eggs. Using a different type of egg will result in a different type of outfit.

Bunny Day Wand

Bunny Day wand, like other wands, is used to switch outfits on the go, except this wand is a bit more exclusive to this event, and you might not be able to get it again until the next year. Making this wand requires you to have:

Wobbling Zipper Toy x1

Star Fragments x3

Start collecting away so you don’t miss out on the final reward on the 12th of April!