Alan Wake 2 Weapons Locations Guide

In Alan Wake 2, you play as two characters known as Saga Anderson and Alan Wake who have their own set of unique weapons which they use to survive the alternate dimension. You will come across 4 weapons when playing as Saga while 3 weapons while progressing through Alan Wake’s story.

In this guide, we will be showing you how to get all weapons in Alan Wake 2 and how to unlock them.

All Saga weapons in Alan Wake 2

Initially, Saga will use a pistol as her primary weapon in Alan Wake 2. However, there are four more weapons that she can use, including a Sawed-Off Shotgun, Crossbow, Hunting Rifle, and Pump Action Shotgun. Below, we will be showing you how to get all the weapons for Saga:

Weapon#1: Sawed Off Shotgun

You will find the Sawed-Off Shotgun weapon in Alan Wake 2 during Chapter 2: Return 2 – The Heart. Head over to the Cauldron Lake’s General Goods Store and enter the second door on the left part of the store. Use the code “739” to unlock the safe on the wall and get the Sawed-Off Shotgun weapon.

Weapon#2: Crossbow

You can find the Crossbow weapon in Alan Wake 2 during Chapter 7: Return 3 – Local Girl. Visit the land opposite the Fair Trade Fun Zone and find a Cult Stash near the lake. Use the code “527” and unlock the stash to acquire the Crossbow weapon.

There is a note inside the stash, which implies that someone used this weapon for target practice, and its bolts indicate the accurate sequence of the numbers glued to the poles near it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Weapon#3: Hunting Rifle

This Alan Wake 2 weapon is found in Chapter 9: Return 5 – Old Gods. The weapon is located in the Bright Falls: Wellness Centre. You must head inside the manor and enter the lounge area. Go left through the door and enter the Wellness Centre.

Go past the Ward Reception and head right toward the Resident Area. Head straight into the hallway and enter the room at the end. Exit the room from the left door to the hallway with a wheelchair in the middle. There is a door at the end of the hallway; enter it and get the Hunting Rifle inside the blue locker.

Weapon#4: Pump Action Shotgun

You will come across this weapon during chapter 10: Return 6 – Scratch in Alan Wake 2. Visit Bright Falls against, but this time, head over to the Sherrif Station. At the end of the hallway, you will find Tim Breaker’s Office. The weapon will be inside, hanging on the wall to the left. You can unlock the safe using the code “723” and get the weapon.

All Alan weapons in Alan Wake 2

Alan will start his journey without any weapons. So you must find his weapons across different parts of the map. Alan’s weapons include a Revolver, a Flare Gun, and a Double-Barrel Shotgun. Below, we have given locations to all of Alan’s Weapons

Weapon#1: Revolver

You will find Alan’s Revolver during Chapter Initiation 2. Head past the OD Diner road and enter the alley on the left. You will find the revolver next to the flashlight at the end of the alley to the right.

Weapon#2: Flare Gun

You will find a Flare gun for Alan during Chapter: Initiation 4 – We Sing. This chapter takes you to the Talk Show Studio where you’ll find the flare gun as a part of your story progression.

Weapon#3: Double-Barreled Shotgun

This weapon is found during Chapter: Initiation 5 – Room 665 in Alan Wake 2. Head to the Oceanview Hotel and follow the red carpet to the right. Enter the bar on the left and find the double-barreled shotgun hanging on the wall.