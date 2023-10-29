Alan Wake 2: Nightingale Boss Guide

Robert Nightingale, the former FBI agent, is the first boss encounter that you face in Alan Wake 2. He is also one of the earliest enemies, so you will likely be unfamiliar with the combat mechanics of the sequel.

After tracking him into the Overlap through the Witch’s Ladle tree, you will have to defeat Nightingale at the end of Chapter 2. This boss has three stages with Nightingale changing his attack patterns in every stage.

If you are stuck, worry not. Here is how you can easily take out the Nightingale boss.

How to defeat Nightingale in Alan Wake 2

Before you head into the boss fight, it is recommended to learn the boss’s capabilities of damaging Saga and what defense he has against you in Alan Wake 2.

As it was mentioned earlier the Nightingale has three stages of attacks, let’s take a look at them to study what the boss is capable of and how we can prevent it.

Stage 1

This is the first stage where Nightingale will appear in front of you and tear out a branch of a tree to use as a weapon. The boss will swing the branch in a few directions making it quite hard to dodge.

The Nightingale will also have a dark layer surrounding his torso called the source of darkness which lets him hide his weak points from getting exposed.

In the first stage, your flashlight will be your ally. As soon as the Nightingale approaches you, whip out your flashlight to expose his source points and shoot them to cause critical damage. Try to keep a distance from the boss and keep on rotating for more effective damage.

The Nightingale will disappear and a mini jump scare will welcome you to indicate the end of the first stage.

Stage 2

After receiving the jump scare, the Nightingale will kick into stage 2 where he’ll be cloaked behind his Major Storm of Darkness and approach you quite steadily. This time his attacks will be the same but the movement will be quicker and quite aggressive.

The boss will even have a surprise attack where he slams his weapon on the ground sending a shockwave your way.

The process will remain the same for defeating the Nightingale however due to his aggressive behaviour it is recommended to keep an eye on his attacks and time your dodges perfectly.

Another great tip to get rid of the Nightingale would be to keep the Sawed-Off shotgun in your inventory. After exposing the Source points, a few slugs of shotgun should kick the Nightingale into stage three.

Stage 3

The indication for clearing the second stage will be the same as it was for stage 1. This is the last stage where Nightingale will have no place to run and his attacks will be focused more on close quarters. With aggressive attacks and a lot more, neck grabbing.

For stage three we advise keeping your health and ammunition in check as the third stage tends to stick Saga and the Nightingale into a corner and the fight is more close-quarter orientated.

Bring the Sawed-Off Shotgun and keep staggering the Nightingale using your flashlight to heal or plan out your next move.

Clearing Stage Three will mark an end to the first boss fight in Alan Wake 2.

Nightingale fight tips

The Nightingale tends to have a pattern of attacks that are quite avoidable complemented by a red or black line indicating the form of attack.



If you see a horizontal red line emerging from the Nightingale’s attack, press L1 or the designated dodge button or step backward to dodge around them, and for the overhead attacks move to the sides as timing the dodge perfectly can be quite risky for Saga.

Always remember to bring extra health items and ammunition before you venture out into the Nightingale boss fight.

One of the deadliest moves the Nightingale can perform is the double Sweep which can take a toll on your life.



If you aren’t successful in dodging the strike and falling down on the ground, time your L1 and press it to counter the second sweep by performing a ground dodge.