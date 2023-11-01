Alan Wake 2: General Store Code For The Shotgun

The General Store is one of the first structural encounters that come in Alan Wake 2. You cross it somehow when making your way to the Witch’s Hut. The store is located just beside the murder site at Cauldron Lake.

The reason why this shotgun is important for players in this part of the game is that it comes in handy when continuing on the quest to find Nightingale. You guessed it right, it’s your first boss fight on the horizon so better to be prepared for the worst. Let’s move on to how you can get your hands on this sweet boomstick.

Where to find the General Store?

When you make it to Cauldron Lake, head right into the general store. It is a withered-out store that is probably lurking with things.

Move around the store making your way to the back side of the store but be wary of jumpscares along the way. You may even encounter a cult member whom you will have to defeat.

Once you make it to the back room, you’ll see a shotgun locked in a cabinet on the wall with a 3-digit lock and a note attached saying “Check with Lady Fortune at the counter”.

Don’t wander off just yet, inspect the room and you’ll also find a pouch that comes in handy to increase your inventory (you will understand its importance later on in the game).

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to get the shotgun code in Alan Wake 2

The shotgun code is 7-3-9 in Alan Wake 2. It is a rather hard code to find at first but after a little bit of thinking you can easily find out the code.

To find the shotgun code, make your way to the counter. You’ll find the cash register but of course, no Lady Fortune as the store seems to have been deserted a long time ago. But to your surprise, the Lady is right there. Look beside the cash register and you’ll see a note with a token alongside it.

The Token is a lottery token which was referred to as “Lady Fortune” on the shotgun cabinet. The token has digits 05 13 17 23 39 45 written on it and the note has some numbers crossed off. Those numbers are 705 713 717 723 followed by a sentence “Don’t forget!!! Update code”.

Assessing both stuff, you can see that ‘7’ is a number used as the initial on all the first 4 digits of the lottery token. Consequently, ‘739’ is the code you are looking for.

Head right back to the shotgun cabinet and dial in the number. The lock opens and now you have gotten the shotgun.

Be aware that in Alan Wake 2 every bit of equipment you get is important and useful for a certain time. This shotgun only contains 2 shells so better to save them for the upcoming boss fight. Trust me, you will need it.