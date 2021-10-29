Age of Empires 4 Rus Civilization Guide

In this Age of Empires 4 guide, we’ll be giving you an overview of the Rus Civilization. We’ll cover what makes the Rus civilization in AOE 4 unique and all of its Bonuses, Unique Units, Buildings, Landmarks!

Age of Empires 4 Rus Civilization

The Rus Civilization in AoE 4 is from Era between 882 to 1547 CE. They gather resources more quickly and can expand rapidly in heavily forested areas. They also boast a strong early-game defense.

The Rus Civilization has a difficulty rating of 2 stars, meaning you’d have to be somewhat familiar with the game to get the most out of them.

When playing as Rus, your main focus will be chopping up wood and hunting the animals in forested areas to gain the upper hand quickly.

Civilization Bonuses

Generate Gold and increase bounty when killing animals.

Higher bounty provides additional food income from all resources.

Early knight, available in the feudal age.

Stronger Palisades with twice as much health.

Construct hunting Cabins – improved Mills that produce scouts and generate gold from nearby Forests.

Construct Wooden Fortress – Improved Outposts with additional health and garrison slots

Fishing Ships don’t have to return to a dock to drop food.

Rus Unique Units

Streltsy

The Streltsy is a gunpowder unit that gets stronger when stationary. They can be trained for less cost and have high melee attacks.

Warrior Monk

They inspire close-by units in combat and provide bonus damage and armor. Warrior Monks can pick up relics, convert enemies and capture sacred sites.

Horse Archer

This a highly mobile ranged cavalry. It is very effective against slower melee units and weak against the ranged units.

Early Knight

It is a heavy melee cavalry with a powerful charge. They are strong in melee combat and have heavy armor. They can be countered by spearmen and crossbowmen.

Lodya Ships

These can be converted into any type of ship, so they are very useful as well. Some available ships are the Lodya Fishing boat, Lodya Transport Ship, Lodya trade Ship, Lodya Attack Ship, and Lodya Demolition Ship.

Buildings

Hunting Cabin

Villagers drop off food there. It has the technology to produce scouts and improve food gatherings. It also produces gold on the bases of number of trees nearby.

Wooden Fortress

It’s a strong wooden stronghold with a good line of sight. You can use this as a garrison in case of attacks. It can be upgraded with weapon emplacements.

AOE 4 Rus Landmarks

The Golden Gate

This is an Age II economic landmark that allows the exchange of resources at a reasonable rate. It generates an extra exchange every minute.

Kremlin

It is an Age II defensive landmark that comes with the Arrowslits, Castle Turret, and Castle Watch technology.

Abbey of the Trinity

It is an Age III religious landmark that acts as a monastery that can produce Warrior Monks at half cost. It also has unique religious technologies.

High Trade House

It is an Age III economic landmark and can generate gold with the value increased by +200%. It also spawns deer every 60 seconds.

Spasskaya Tower

It is an Age IV defensive landmark that acts as a keep with all weapon emplacements already in place and with increased health.

High Armory

It is an Age IV Military landmark that decreases the price of siege engines by -20% in the close by siege workshops. it also has some unique technologies.