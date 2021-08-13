How to Get the Ulfberht Sword in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Siege of Paris DLC adds an all new Ulfberht Sword, Egbert. This short sword is easily one of the best weapons in the game and hence a must have. This guide will let you know how to get the Ulfberht Sword Egbert in Assassins Creed Valhalla’s Siege of Paris DLC by outlining all the steps involved.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ulfberht Sword

While in Francia during the Siege of Paris DLC of AC Valhalla, you will find a map that will lead you to a Thieves Camp. This camp is also the location of the powerful Ulfberht short sword, Egbert.

To get this map, you need to go to Fort Pruvinis in Melunois region. Inside the Fort, you can find a letter and the Map to Thieves Camp. The letter reads: “Ulfberht Sword, Military camp. Take and return. If separated, meet back at hideout north of Pruvinis. Map on the back.”

The drawing on the note and map reveals the location of the sword to be in Bilhaut.

As soon as you reach the marked location, you will see a Norse Man near a waterfall. Approach the man and start a conversation. The man reveals to have killed his companions to get the sword for himself.

How to Get Egbert in AC Valhalla Siege of Paris

This Norse Man has the sword, and you need to get it from him. You have three options; Intimidate, Offer to Buy the Sword or Fight him for the Ulfberht sword.

Intimidation is the easiest option to get the sword, but you will need a charisma level of 2 or greater. If you opt to buy it, you will have to pay 3000 Gold for it. As for the last option, you will fight the man, and once you kill him, you can loot him to claim Egbert.

Egbert Stats

This Ulfberht is a flawless short sword named Egbert. The blade is tempered from crucible steel. Following are the stats of the Egbert

Attack : 73

: 73 Stun : 109

: 109 Speed : 55

: 55 Critical Chance : 74

: 74 Weight: 8

With these stats, the weapon can increase the Stun after each hit and this increase can be up to 10 times the original stun value.