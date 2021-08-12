AC Valhalla Cats Locations Guide

For the animal lovers and completionists in you, the Siege of Paris DLC for AC Valhalla brings fun and a wholesome new challenge to complete. In this AC Valhalla Siege of Paris guide, we will provide you with the locations of four cats in Evreux that you can pet to earn yourself a new trophy/achievement.

AC Valhalla Siege of Paris Cats Locations

As mentioned before, finding these cats around the city of Evreux and petting them will earn you the Pat the Cats trophy/achievement if you want to 100% the game. Finding the cats in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a fairly easy task and they are located pretty close to each other.

To the northwest of Francia, you will spot the territory of Evresin, and tucked within will be the city of Evreux, fast travel to the location to find the idling felines awaiting your attention.

Before venturing out on your journey to find these cats in the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris, keep in mind that you cannot interact with the cats when donning your hood therefore it is advised that you take it off before approaching the cats.

Once you have arrived in the city, travel south to reach the circular marketplace of Evreux.

From afar you can spot the colorful visuals of the shops but when you are introduced to the sounds of the market such as the hustling bustling of NPC’s to the cackle of children then you have arrived at the correct location.

Cat #1 – Grey Striped Cat in the Marketplace

Loitering around the NPC’s in the market will be a grey striped cat, simply approach it and wait for the interaction prompt to float near its body.

If the cat is sleeping then you have no choice but to be patient but you have the choice to shoot an arrow near it causing it to become startled but be careful, you may accidentally hit the cat or other pedestrians.

Regarding the former situation, simply fast travel to another location then travel back to find the cat once more.

Cat #2- Ginger Cat in the Marketplace

In the marketplace or in the central area of the city, you will find a Ginger cat.

The cats can sometimes trod off to a different area so if you can’t locate them simply fast travel and come back to find the furry friend loitering around in the enclosure.

Cat #3- Black Cat near the Well

A short distance to the left of the Marketplace, tucked behind wooden houses is a well.

Just around the vicinity of the well, you will happen upon a black cat. Pet the cat and continue your search for the last one in Evreux.

Cat #4- Spotted Cat in the House

From the epicenter, travel south, past wooden stairs to arrive at a house on your left. The façade of the house is decorated with stained-glass depictions of blue-robed individuals therefore, stop and step inside once you have spotted the glittering glass.

Once crossing the threshold, you may find the cat sleeping soundly with its presumed family.

Simply wake the cat by shooting next to it and amidst the chaos of the alarmed family, wait for the cat to settle down before petting it thus, completing your Pat the Cats achievement!