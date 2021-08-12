How to Get the Grim Reaper Armor Set in AC Valhalla

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Siege of Paris DLC, there are a number of new weaponry and armor sets. The Reaper Armor and the Scythe are the two most important additions. In this guide we’ll show you how you can get the entire Grim Reaper Armor set along with the Vendange Trophy in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Siege of Paris Grim Reaper Armor

What’s so cool about the entire The Grim Reaper set in AC Valhalla anyway? Well for starters, you’ll look like death itself when you combine the Reaper Armor Set with the Scythe.

Furthermore, once you obtain the set, you will have a chance to get the Vendange Trophy! Let’s first take a look at how you can get the Reaper armor set before moving onto the scythe.

The Grim Reaper Armor

The Reaper armor can be purchased from Pierre. There are five components to the armor.

Reaper’s Pants – Infamy Level 2

Reaper’s Helm – Infamy Level 3

Reaper’s Cloak – Infamy Level 3

Reaper’s Braces – Infamy Level 3

Reaper’s Torso – Infamy Level 4

To get your hands on these pieces, you will have to complete the Rebel Missions. You cannot unlock all until you reach Infamy Level 4 (max). It takes almost 20 missions to get to level 4.

To buy the Reaper Armor from Pierre, you will need to use the coins you earned from rebel missions. It is recommended to increase the number of archers and putting money aside for upgrades.

Moreover, always prefer ranged warriors over melee fighters since they will stay alive longer and give you more XP.

When done getting to level 4, return to Pierre and speak with him. After that, in the options, you can select “I need upgrades.”

At this point, you can unlock the full Reaper set over there. Because you’ll have to buy them, it’ll cost you at least slightly over 2,000 coins.

AC Valhalla Scythe Location

As far as the Scythe is concerned, to hunt it, head to Pontem, which is located on the west side of Amienois. While you are there, use Odin’s Sight to locate a non-playing character named Gedriht who is holding a key.

The key will unlock the nearby structures. The Scythe is hidden within these structures. Look around for it in these structures. Hopefully, you will find it within no time.

With the five Reaper Armor parts and the Scythe unlocked and out of the way you will have all you need to acquire the Vendange Trophy.

Simply equip the full Grim Reaper Armor set (all five parts) and the Scythe, then slay any opponent you come across. You will receive the Vendange Trophy as a result of this action. With that done and dusted, now you can explore the rest of the Siege of Paris DLC as Death itself.