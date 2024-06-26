A Picture For Tabantha Bridge Stable – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

A Picture for the Tabantha Bridge Stable is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that focuses on the beauty of nature. A stable owner wants you to capture some ancient structure bathing in sunlight.

While acquiring this quest is easy, completing it can be a bit difficult due to strict time constraints. You will also face enemy resistance while trying to reach the Ancient Columns in Hyrule Ridge.

In this guide, we will help you acquire this quest and complete it without waking up the dragon. We mean literally.

Check the Empty Frame at the Tabantha Bridge Stable

To start this quest, make your way to the Tabantha Stable and check the empty frame there. This stable is in the Hyrule Ridge (-2900, 0544, 0169), right next to the Makurukis Shrine.

It is west of the Lookout Landing, southwest of Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower.

As you interact with the empty frame, the stable owner, Dabi, will approach you and ask you to take a picture of the sunrise at the Ancient Columns. The hint you will get is.

I thought that accenting this place with a picture of the Ancient Columns greeting the sunrise might pleasure our customers.

This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Take a Picture of Sunrise at the Ancient Columns

The Ancient Columns are on a hill to the left across the Great Tabantha Bridge. The said bridge is to the North of the Tabantha Bridge Stable.

FYI You can find and kill a Flame Gleeok past the Ancient Columns.

Ancient Columns are full of enemies. We recommend killing the enemies, creating a campfire (wood + flint), and resting until the morning.

This will skip the time to 5 a.m. Take out your camera and focus on the Ancient Columns. A red exclamation mark will appear with the words “Ancient Columns at sunrise.” This means you are taking the correct picture.

FYI If the weather is cloudy, you won’t be able to take the correct picture. Wait for a sunny morning for the correct picture.

Once done, return to the Tabantha Bridge stable and talk to Dabi. Show him the picture on your Purah Pad to complete the A Picture for the Tabantha Bridge Stable quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Rewards

Dabi will display the picture that you took in his stable and will give you the following rewards.