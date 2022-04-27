2K Games’ Gravity Goal Rumored To Be A Rocket League Clone With TRON-Like Bikes

The word through the grapevine is that publisher 2K Games has been working on a new game called Gravity Goal to directly complete with Rocket League.

According to a report by Exputer earlier today, Gravity Goal, which could be a placeholder title, appears to be the same as Rocket League where players need to score goals by hitting the ball with their vehicles.

However, instead of driving cars like in Rocket League, players will be driving TRON-like bikes in Gravity Goal. 2K Games is also apparently adding a new gameplay mechanic with hockey pucks-like “discs” that players can throw at enemy players to either slow down or stall their bikes.

Gravity Goal will furthermore be using the TRON-inspired design for its arenas as well. “Everything from the arena to the bikes shows a TRON-like design with a futuristic and high-energy-based vibe with bright colors,” claims the report.

Gravity Goal is said to be in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. The supposed Rocket League rival entered closed alpha last year, meaning that 2K Games could be making an announcement in the coming months with a slated release somewhere in 2023.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of 2K Games, plans to release around 26 free-to-play games by April 2024. Gravity Goal is presumed to be one of them since Rocket League became free to play on all platforms around 15 months back. It would otherwise be difficult to compete.

Rocket League, the vehicular soccer phenomenon, was first released back in 2015. The game has since then been released on all major consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, and PC.

It crossed 10.5 million sales in 2017 and was catering to more than 75 million players by 2020. The player numbers and sales have not been updated since then but does not make any less of the fact that Rocket League has been a huge success story.