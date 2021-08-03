Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Sigrblot Festival Guide

The Sigrblot Festival is a new seasonal event in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which comes with update 1.3.0. In this guide, we gather all the information related to the Sigrblot Festival and its many different activities that the players will need to know.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Sigrblot Festival

The Sigrbolt event in AC Valhalla festival is something players would want to join in on immediately. However, there are some requirements to start it. Let’s take a look at how to get in on the festivities!

How to Start the Sigrblot Festival

The Sigrblot Festival is available for the players who have reached England in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Furthermore, either Ledecestrescire or Grantebridgescire story arcs need to be completed. Additionally, players to have a settlement of at least level 2.

If you meet the above requirements these requirements, you have to head to the east side of the settlement till August 19. But make sure you have downloaded the update 1.3.0.

After going to the east side of the settlement you will find Sunniva. Interacting with her starts a cutscene which will have all the information about the Sigrblot Festival.

Festival Tokens

After starting the seasonal event, you would want to earn Festival Tokens for different items and equipment. To get these tokens, you need to take part in the festival activities.

To get all equipment this event has to offer, you have to play some of the mini-games again and again to farm enough Festival Tokens. Some items can even be earned through quests for example, players will get one Brazier for free when they complete “The Final Offering” Quest.

The players will need a total of 1040 Sigrblot Tokens to get everything in the seasonal event. You can earn these from the activities mentioned below.

Sigrblot Festival War Preparations

The War preparations are actually a series of mini games you can play to gather up Festival Tokens! The mini games are as follows

Test Your Metal: You have to compete in a combat tournament using Dual Daggers, Dual Shields, or Short Sword. After completing three rounds you will earn the Mastery of weapon and Festival Tokens as well.

War Games: In the mini game, you just have to play Orlog against the Alwin to get Festival Tokens.

The War Effort: In this mini game you have to read totens for getting the objectives and completing them will give you Festival Tokens. These will include raiding, fishing, and few others as well.

Sigrblot Festival Quests

Apart from the mini-games, you can undertake quests like the War Effort related objectives and sidequests such as the one Thyra gives you involving making offerings to some shrines.

The Fastest Way to Make Tokens

The fastest way to make Festival Tokens is to get in the tournament and fight with sets of enemies. Beating them will give you 75 Tokens and is fairly simple, thus you can get to 1040 Tokens quickly.

Now let’s talk about all the Sigrblot festival items along with the cost you can get from the seasonal event.

Sigrblot Festival Items

Sigrblot Festival Raven

Hunting Falcon: It will cost you 200 Tokens

Sigrblot Festival Equipment

Srofnung: It will cost you 300 Tokens

Sigrblot Festival Settlement Cosmetics

Watch Tower Scheme: It will cost you 110 Tokens

It will cost you 110 Tokens Baldr’s Offering: It will cost you 20 Tokens

It will cost you 20 Tokens Thor’s Brazier*: It will cost you 20 Tokens

It will cost you 20 Tokens Freya’s Brazier*: It will cost you 20 Tokens

It will cost you 20 Tokens Baldr’s Brazier*: It will cost you 20 Tokens

Sigrblot Festival Tattoos

Flame and Steel Tattoo (Head): It will cost you 70 Tokens

It will cost you 70 Tokens Flame and Steel Tattoo (Torso Front): It will cost you 50 Tokens

It will cost you 50 Tokens Flame and Steel Tattoo (Torso Back): It will cost you 50 Tokens

It will cost you 50 Tokens Flame and Steel Tattoo (Arms): It will cost you 50 Tokens

