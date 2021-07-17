F1 2021 France Best Setup Guide

Circuit Paul Ricard in France keeps its place in the Race calendar for F1 2021. And so, the setups need to be tweaked here and there in accordance with the regulation changes introduced for F1 2021. In this guide, we have listed everything you need to know about the best setup for your car around the Paul Ricard circuit in France for F1 2021.

F1 2021 France Best Setup

The France Circuit Paul Ricard is a high-speed track that features multiple long straights and high-speed corners as well. The circuit requires a stiff car setup which will help you out in those high-speed corner sequences.

The car should also be set up in a way that it can handle quick direction changes well. As Circuit Paul Ricard consists of multiple long straights accompanied by medium and slow speed corners, you will need to set up your car in a way that is easy on the Tires.

At Paul Ricard, the best option would be to run really low downforce as it will help max out speed in the long straights. However, low downforce hurts in corners, so you will need to balance that out as well.

For the suspension, you need a good balance of stiffness and Tire wear. The stiffer the suspension, the better grip you will get in high-speed corners. But stiff suspension wears out the Tire faster.

When it comes to suspension geometry, it is better to go for more camber here as it will result in higher average speeds through the corners. At Paul Ricard, high brake pressure works due to fewer or no bumps, and there will be a low chance of the Tires locking up.

Below we have listed a setup that will greatly help you at the Circuit Paul Ricard in F1 2021.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 3

Rear Wing Aero: 6

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 75%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 60%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -2.00

Front Toe: 0.08

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 5

Rear Suspension: 4

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 8

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 6

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 56%

Tire Pressures

Front Right Tire Pressure: 22.6 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 22.6 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 22.7 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 22.7 psi