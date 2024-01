F1 2021 Car Setups Guide

F1 2021 is a fairly complex racing simulator. If you’re familiar with the game, you’ll be aware of the importance of small details. This guide will discuss F1 2021 Car Setups and the best setups for each location. Let’s begin.

F1 2021 provides its player with several options to play around with. If you can understand what these options do and how they will impact your vehicle, you’re set for success. You can change the setting of your cars and alter the components mentioned below to get the best performance while you’re on the tracks.

Although there’s no uniform setup for the cars, trial and error is always the best way to go regarding F1 2021 Car Setups.

F1 2021 Best Map Setups

As we’ve mentioned before, each map differs from the other one, so it becomes important to constantly tweak your car. Each time you play in a new location, you must return to your settings and touch upon everything in your Car Setups.

Below, you’ll find the best F1 2021 Map Setups to provide a good starting point. You can use the exact setups below if you like, or start by tweaking from this basic structure and build your way up to one of the best F1 2021 Car Setups for different maps.

F1 2021 Bahrain (Dry) Setups

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 6 Rear Wing Aero 9 Transmission DT On Throttle 70% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 5 Front Anti-Roll Bar 2 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi

Bahrain (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 5 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

F1 2021 Spain (Dry) Setups

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 7 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 100% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 8 Rear Suspension 9 Front Anti-Roll Bar 9 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

Spain (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 7 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 100% DT Off Throttle 11% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 8 Rear Suspension 9 Front Anti-Roll Bar 9 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

F1 2021 Monaco (Dry) Setups

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 10 Transmission DT On Throttle 60% DT Off Throttle 54% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 1 Front Ride Height 1 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

Monaco (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 10 Transmission DT On Throttle 60% DT Off Throttle 54% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 1 Front Ride Height 1 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

Azerbaijan (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 82% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.70° Rear Camber -1.70° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.26° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.7 psi

Azerbaijan (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 82% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.70° Rear Camber -1.80° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.26° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.7 psi

Canada (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 8 Rear Wing Aero 4 Transmission DT On Throttle 55% DT Off Throttle 90% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.12° Rear Toe 0.41° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 57% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

Canada (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 8 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.12° Rear Toe 0.41° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 57% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.79psi

France (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 10 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 80% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 8 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

France (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 85% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.90° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.06° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

Austria (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 8 Rear Wing Aero 5 Transmission DT On Throttle 98% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.90° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.23° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 8 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

Austria (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 10 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 95% DT Off Throttle 70% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.60° Rear Camber -1.40° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.38° Suspension Front Suspension 9 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 7 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 1 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 10 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

Britain (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 6 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 56% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 1 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi

Britain (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 10 Transmission DT On Throttle 80% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.60° Rear Camber -2.60° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 2 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.8psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.8 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi

Hungary (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 10 Transmission DT On Throttle 70% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 5 Front Anti-Roll Bar 2 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi

Hungary (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 1 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

Belgium (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 7 Rear Wing Aero 4 Transmission DT On Throttle 75% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 4 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 8 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 546 Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

Belgium (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 6 Front Anti-Roll Bar 3 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi

Netherlands (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 60% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

Netherlands (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 10 Transmission DT On Throttle 85% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 5 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

F1 2021 Italy (Dry) Setups

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 5 Rear Wing Aero 3 Transmission DT On Throttle 80% DT Off Throttle 56% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 1 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi

Italy (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 6 Rear Wing Aero 7 Transmission DT On Throttle 60% DT Off Throttle 75% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.20° Front Toe 0.09° Rear Toe 0.41° Suspension Front Suspension 8 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 1 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 95% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.1psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi

F1 2021 Russia (Dry) Setups

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 7 Rear Wing Aero 4 Transmission DT On Throttle 85% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 5 Front Anti-Roll Bar 1 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.8 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.8psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

Russia (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 5 Rear Wing Aero 7 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.60° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 11 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.1psi

F1 2021 Singapore (Dry) Setups

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 9 Transmission DT On Throttle 70% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 8 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 1 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 20.3 psi

Singapore (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 55% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.80° Rear Camber -1.30° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 5 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 1 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

F1 2021 Japan (Dry) Setups

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 7 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.6 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.6psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

Japan (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 8 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 72% DT Off Throttle 61% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.70° Rear Camber -1.20° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 24.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 24.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi

USA (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 80% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 7 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 4 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.7 psi

Mexico (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 70% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 1 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 3 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi

Brazil (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 5 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.15° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 4 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 7 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

Australia (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 10 Transmission DT On Throttle 65% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 96% Front Brake Bias 58% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 24.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 24.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

Abu Dhabi (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 9 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 50% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 2 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi

F1 2021 Tips and Tricks

Let’s begin with difficulty settings. If you have little experience, you can start with Casual, which will train you to deal with difficulties later.

Do participate in the online leagues to enhance your skills. Use the setups provided in this F1 2021 guide to give yourself an edge.

The F1 2021 provides its players with a real-life experience through its track. There can be bumps that can ruin your driving, so make sure you pay attention to the track while driving.

Don’t try to take shortcuts to win; it won’t be worth taking the wrong track.

Going with the speed does matter in racing but not all the time as we get to see the twisted track so you must know where to drive slowly and where to move faster.

If you end up cutting the corners then with the flashback feature you can correct the mistake.

If out of anger or unintentionally you crash into other players that ensure that this may not happen again as it is not welcomed in F1 2021.

Being a beginner you can try out the time trial mode to learn about racing in game.

Racing is not only about the speed but it involves remembering the driving mechanics to have the right experience.

If you want to shift to wet setup from the dry one then you can make these quick recommended changes: Increase the front and rear wing, decrease the suspension and anti roll-bar, and bring down the Off throttle adjustment.