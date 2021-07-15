Mizutsune is a large beast whom you’ll encounter during the Bewitching Menace quest in Monster Hunter Stories 2. We’ll be showing you how to get Mizutsune Egg in Monster Hunter Stories 2 and how to defeat it in the boss fight with these tips and tricks.

How to Get Mizutsune Egg in Monster Hunter Stories 2

You’ll encounter Mizutsune during the Bewitching Menace quest. Simply head over to the Hazepetal Garden and you’ll come across a giant fox to fight.

You’ll be using all of your counter technical attacks in this battle so make sure you have a good number of skills in your arsenal.

Starting off with the characters, during this Mizutsune fight you’ll have three characters on your side namely Ratha, Leia, and Kyle with each possessing their own unique Power Attacks. But before jumping into your attack list, let’s take a moment to see what the boss has in its arsenal.

The Mizutsune boss has one main attack which it uses as a counter to your attacks and that is the Bewitching bubbles. This attack can leave ailments to your character, taking your health down to 50% with a single strike. Therefore, you must have an effective counterattack as well.

Before you start off with the fight, make sure to get your Prayer Pot on and use Finding Charm and Finding Prayer to increase your chances of getting a good Mizutsune.

Mizutsune Boss Fight

The fight begins after a cutscene and throws you directly into the field against this giant beast.

Throughout the fight, you’ll be showered with the main attack of the boss and that is the Bewitching Bubbles and as mentioned before, one hit with this attack and you’re down to 50% health in no time. Apart from that, the boss uses Aqua shock in a head-to-head brawl.

Therefore, the best option is to keep refilling your health bar by using the health regenerating potion each time, you get hit by an attack. For the potion, you can head over to the skill list to find it.

With great power comes great weaknesses as well, and Mizutsune has a lot of them. Ranging from Body: Slashing/ Blunt and Legs: Slashing/ Blunt to Tail: Piercing. Focusing on these three can surely get you to victory.

As for your attacks, you’ll have to keep Ratha for head-to-head combat since it possesses a speed attack capable of overpowering Mizutsune. Also, following it up with Kyles Rapid Shot P can do wonders by lowering the boss’ health relatively faster than most attacks.

Next up is Riding Ratha which you can do with Leia by using the Sky-high Dive. Now follow it up by Kyle’s Meteor Shower, making it a deadly combo.

Keep following the same attacks in order for a final blow at the end with a double attack to the legs to end the Mizutsune Boss fight and get rewarded with the Mizutsune Egg along with loot such as Mizutsune Purplefure (1 pt), Mizutsune Fin (3 pts), Mizutsune Plate (10 pts), Fortune Fang, Break Body: Mizutsune Purplefure (1 pt), Break Legs: Mizutsune Purplefure (1 pt) and Break Tail: Mizutsune Purplefure (1 pt).

Where to Find Mizutsune Egg in MHS 2?

Once you’ve defeated Mizutsune in a boss fight, you’ll be able to find it wandering around near the Catavan Stand in Pomore’s Garden. When you get here, you can find Mizutsune to engage with. However, if you don’t see it here, simply come back at a different time.

Note that you’ll have to force Mizutsune to retreat in order to retrieve a Miztsune Egg. An alternative that completely eliminates the need to even face off with Mizutsune would be to simply go out and search for Rare Dens. If you’re lucky, you’ll find Mizutsune Eggs without even needing to fight one.

Finding one through Rare Dens is definitely a favorable option considering how fighting Mizutsune can be a chore with the negative ailments it applies to your characters.