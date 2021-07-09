Fallout 76 Steel Reign Out of the Blue Walkthrough

Steel Reign DLC for Fallout 76 is out now which brings the end to the ‘Brotherhood of Steel’ storyline, which was introduced in Steel Dawn DLC. Out of the Blue is the 3rd main quest of the Steel Reign DLC. In this Fallout 76 guide, we have the complete Out of the Blue mission guide for you.

Fallout 76 Steel Reign Out of the Blue

The Out of the Blue quest can be started by heading to Fort Atlas. There, Palladin Ramani will come to you and ask you to help him search for the Blue Ridge Caravan company. Once you start the quest, your first objective will be to meet Rahmani at the Blue Ridge Caravan office.

After your dialogue with Rahmani and few other people end, your next objective will be to head to the Harper’s Ferry Train tunnel and find Aries. When you find Aries, he will take you further into the tunnel.

You will then need to find a way through the strangler vines as they will be blocking your path. You will need to get into the lab area which will ask you to solve the secret behind the code words “Open Sesame Seed” to figure out the password.

Open Sesame Seed Puzzle

In order to open the door to the lab, you will need to solve this puzzle. Start by collecting a note from the nearby table. The note will say ‘Open Sesame Seed’. Nearby there will be a conversion chart that can be used to decode the password required to open the door.

For your ease, we have listed all three required Sesame Seed passwords below.

Open – 12 11 22 13

Sesame – 8 22 8 26 14 22

Seed – 8 22 22 23

Entering this password will open the lab door for you. After that, keep moving through the tunnel until you reach the area of Strangler Feral Ghoul and a Sheepsquatch Imposterling. After you clear them, investigate the caravan site to finish the Out of the Blue quest.