Here is Your First Leaked Look At FIFA 22 Menu

It’s a not secret that a new FIFA game will be releasing this year. However, we haven’t seen or heard much about the game so far. FIFA 22 details are expected to arrive at EA Play Live Showcase 2021 which will take place on July 22.

However, some leaks regarding the game have started to surface thanks to the beta build of the game. The leak in question is a glimpse of FIFA 22 menu.

Since it’s a leak, image quality is off-screen which is the case for most leaks. Now, there are a couple of interesting things to note here. One, we can see French star Kylian Mbappé which could mean that the young prodigy might grace the cover of FIFA 22 once again. Second important thing that this image (if legit) shows is the return of the famous Volta mode in FIFA 22.

Overall, the feel of the menu is quite similar to FIFA 21 which can raise fan concerns about to little to no changes in FIFA 22. Electronic Arts has been struggling to keep the franchise fresh and they definitely need something considerably new if they don’t want see the fan wrath fall upon them.

That new thing could very well be an Online Career mode which was mentioned in one of the job listings of the game. FIFA’s career mode has been the same for a while and fans have been demanding changes and upgrades to one of the most popular games in FIFA series. Probably, this time, they will also bring back The Journey Mode? We will find out soon. Fans are also expecting a UEFA Euro themed mode this time as the popular international tournament is happening these days.

Each year, EA’s FIFA faces a lot of backlash for its lack of innovation but despite all that criticism, every yearly installment manages rack up great numbers both in sales and microtransactions. Probably, that’s the reason that the publisher doesn’t want to change much in its successful formula.

There is no official release date yet for FIFA 22 but it’s expected to arrive in first week of October, 2021. We will find out more about FIFA 22 at EA Play 2021 so stay tuned for that.