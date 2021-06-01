Dying Light 2: Stay Human Promises “New Audio Possibilities” With PS5 3D Tempest Engine

Dying Light 2: Stay Human features an “exciting” sound design which will be powered by the new Tempest 3D AudioTech engine of PlayStation 5.

Speaking with Play magazine for the latest edition, composer Olivier Derivière stated that the upcoming sequel focuses on surround sound to provide an open-world sandbox experience in the truest sense.

“We are using tons of dynamic layers to surprise players with sound design,” said Derivière before revealing that “different dark places will feel very different depending on the enemies and the environments.”

He further teased that the manner in which developer Techland has been making use of the new PS5 3D audio engine for Dying Light 2: Stay Human is “very exciting.” Thanks to the Sony-proprietary hardware-accelerated version of Dolby Atmos, “many districts will sound completely different” based on how players shape the city with factions and their choices.

“It gives the game a much more organic feel and shows the players that their choice matters.”

The same notion was also shared by rendering director Tomek Szałkowski who teased that the sequel features “new audio possibilities” which have been set aside for a reveal later on.

The new PS5 audio engine is not the only thing Techland has been using to design a next-generation Dying Light sequel. The game will also be utilizing the new DualSense features: haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as the lightning-fast solid state drive for faster loading times.

Techland has further been working to draw as much power from both PlayStation console generations as possible. The PS4 and PS5 versions of Dying Light 2: Stay Human will for example be pushing each respective console to its technical limits. That being said, Techland has assured its fans that previous-generation players have not been forgotten, suggesting a PS4 release with just the right amount of optimizations for a smooth gameplay experience on day one.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was recently leaked for a release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on December 7, 2021.