Bungie Rumored To Working On A “Character-Focused” Hero Shooter

Bungie continues to expand for a number of unannounced projects, one of which could potentially be a new multiplayer hero shooter.

According to a new job listing spotted earlier today, Bungie seeks a gameplay/combat designer to chalk out combat systems for a new multiplayer action game which currently remains in incubation.

The listing furthermore points out that interested candidates should have experience working on “character-focused action games” and be ready to “rapidly prototype new gameplay ideas and player mechanics” for what clearly appears to be an online hero shooter.

Having “familiarity with the competitive gaming landscape/esports” is also something which Bungie wants applicants to have.

🚨NEW: Bungie has posted a new job listing for "Incubation Sandbox Designer" for its new "multiplayer action game currently in incubation." (New IP) ~ Experience working on character-focused action games

~ Familiarity with the competitive gaming landscape/esports pic.twitter.com/Zh6k6j3aqC — DestinyNews+ (@DestinyNewsCom) May 25, 2021

Take note that there have been several other job listings as well as rumors to suggest Bungie to be working on a competitive-focused online shooter. The mention of a character-focused (or hero) element is relatively new.

There are already enough multiplayer hero shooters to choose from right now. Rainbow Six Siege, Apex Legends, Overwatch which will be receiving a sequel, and the recent Valorant as a few examples. Bungie could possibly be seeing room for another contender, especially since previous listings have suggested the unannounced game to have “comedic, lighthearted and whimsical characters.”

Bungie is recognized for making some of the best first-person shooters out there. The only thing the developer needs, at least according to Destiny players, is to work on better player-versus-player gameplay. Hence, why the developer has been seeking out candidates who are well-versed in esports and competitive spheres.

There is obviously no word on when this new hero shooter of sorts will release but to calm down fans, a potential release has been slated for around 2025 at the earliest.