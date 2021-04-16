You will be learning How to Teleport in Temtem by the end of this Guide. This new ability can be acquired as you venture the Cipanku Island and complete a certain side quest and we will be telling you the exact steps required to gain the Teleport ability in Temtem.

How to Teleport in Temtem

Once you reach Cipanku Island, you need to complete a side quest to gain the matter-transfer drone which lets you teleport as well. This quest is related to a vanishing refrigerator and we will be walking you through it below.

Refrigerated Vanishings Side Quest

Head to Miyako Village in Cipanku Island and talk to Mayu. Mayu lives in the house on the right side of the village. The exact location of the house can be seen below:

Inquire about her refrigerator to start the quest and then head outside to talk to different people in Neodo about the Vanished Refrigerator.

Asking around in Neodo

Once you reach Neodo, go to the first floor of the apartment building and start talking to a confused man standing in front of a fridge. He will tell you how the fridge recently appeared in front of him. After this conversation, you need to go to Neodo Izakaya and talk to Satoko.

Answering Satoka’s Questions

You can find Satoko at the bar in Izakaya. Now, here is the tricky part. You must make her believe that you are a traveler to get the matter-transfer drone.

She will be asking you 9 questions and we are going to list out the replies to each of the questions in order.

Anak Volcano. The Cenote. The Kakama Cenote. Upinzani, Kwea Uplands, Jinogap, Vumbi. Thalassian Cliffs. Four The Mines of Mictlan. Aguamarina Caves. Anak

If you answer Satoko’s questions with the above-mentioned replies then she will believe that you are a traveler and give you the matter-transfer drone thus, allowing you to fast travel in Temtem!

If you couldn’t answer the questions properly, no need to panic as you can attempt this as many times as you like. This drone will let you fast travel to specific locations that you have visited before which makes moving across the world of Temtem a lot more convenient