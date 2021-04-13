Valve Is Apparently Attempting To Get Xbox Game Pass On Steam

Microsoft’s game streaming service Xbox Game Pass has proven to be quite popular. So popular, in fact, that Valve apparently wants a piece and is attempting to get Xbox Game Pass on Steam. YouTuber Tyler McVicker was the one that apparently leaked the news, but is it real or not?

Microsoft has been quite adamant that its intention is to allow as many people as possible to be able to play great games, and Game Pass is helping with that by allowing people to play the hottest games available on the Xbox for a low monthly subscription.

Of course, so far, it’s only a rumor, but that doesn’t mean that the thought doesn’t have some appeal. With Steam being the biggest PC gaming client out there, having Xbox Game Pass attached to it might draw in even more players, especially given the selection of games that Game Pass has on it.

More information on this supposed leak about Valve wanting to get Xbox Game Pass on Steam wasn’t forthcoming, so we should take it with a grain of salt, but Valve has made big deals with other big publishers before. Back in 2019 the company entered a deal with EA that would bring multiple EA titles to Steam, despite EA preferring Origin for its PC releases.

With this in mind, a deal with Microsoft isn’t out of the question, and getting to wider audiences might yet appeal to the company, which has been making deals with a variety of studios and recently finalized its acquisition of ZeniMax Online Media and its various development studios.

Hopefully we can look forward to an actual, official announcement soon, either from Valve or Microsoft, about the presence of Xbox Game Pass on Steam at some point in the future. In the meantime, while Xbox Game Pass is still available on PC, you’ll have to go to Xbox’s official website to access it, or on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X.