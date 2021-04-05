Outriders Utargak Chest Locations Guide

Our Outriders Utargak Loot Chest Locations Guide will get you up to speed with the locations of all the loot chests in the Utargak region of Outriders.

Outriders Utargak Loot Chest Locations

There are a total of 13 loot chests up for grabs in the Utargak region. These chests can award you some impressive gear items.

So, let’s go ahead and take a look at the location of each one of these chests!

Utargak Loot Chest # 1

It is located in the outskirts of the region amidst a bunch of wooden boxes.

Utargak Loot Chest # 2

It is located next to the fence outside a mud house in the Central Utargak region.

Utargak Loot Chest # 3

You can find this loot chest just ahead of the Plaza Gate entrance, on the roof of a mud house.

Utargak Loot Chest # 4

This chest can be found near the Catacomb Gate, next to some discarded items.

Utargak Loot Chest # 5

It is located in the Hilltop Monastery.

Utargak Loot Chest # 6

You can find this chest in Utargak Marketplace, in a corner down the stairs.

Utargak Loot Chest # 7

This loot chest is situated right next to chest # 6.

Utargak Loot Chest # 8

It is located on the platform to the far north-east of the previous chest.

Utargak Loot Chest # 9

It can be found in the Monastery Craftyard, next to a bunch of wooden boxes.

Utargak Loot Chest # 10

You can find this chest in the basement of the pyramid, southeast of the previous chest.

Utargak Loot Chest # 11

It is located on the first floor of the Catacombs.

Utargak Loot Chest # 12

It is located on the ground floor of the Catacombs, right next to the wall.

Utargak Loot Chest # 13

You can obtain this chest from the first floor of the Catacombs. It’ll be placed towards the far north-western side.