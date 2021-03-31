Our Monster Hunter Rise Best Builds Guide takes a dig into the best builds that you can equip in MH Rise, both early on and later part of the game.

Monster Hunter Rise Best Builds

There are plenty of weapons and armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise, which you can combine to make the most effective builds for your characters.

In this guide, we’ve curated five of such builds. So, let’s go ahead and take a look at them!

Build # 1

Weapon Type: Long Sword

Best Weapons

For this build, you can settle for any of the three following long swords:

Iron Gospel – an all-purpose weapon with solid stats across the board.

– an all-purpose weapon with solid stats across the board. Wind Thief Scimitar Il – offers a 10% affinity, making it a great alternative to Iron Gospel if you’re looking to max out on affinity early on.

– offers a 10% affinity, making it a great alternative to Iron Gospel if you’re looking to max out on affinity early on. Drowning Shaft II – offers impressive stats in all departments with an added advantage of Water Element, making it particularly effective against Magnamalo.

Best Armors

Armor Set # 1

If you’re looking to enhance the damage of your Long Sword by pumping more affinity into it, then this armor is your choice.

Piece Armor Base Defense Skills Head Izuchi Helm 10 Critical Eye Level 1 Torso Izuchi Mail 10 Critical Eye Level 1 Recovery Speed Level 1 Arms Alloy Vambraces 10 Critical Eye Level 1 Waist Alloy Coil 10 Critical Eye Level 1 Water Attack Level 1 Legs Ingot Greaves 18 Attack Boost Level 1 Critical Eye Level 1

Armor Set # 2

You can adopt a sheath-heavy playstyle by equipping this armor set once you reach 4-star quests. It compliments Iai slashes and special sheathe attacks perfectly.

Piece Armor Base Defense Skills Head Barioth Helm 20 Critical Draw Level 1 Torso Barioth Mail 20 Quick Sheath Level 1 Arms Hunter’s Vambraces 4 Quick Sheath Level 1 Waist Barioth Coil 20 Critical Eye Level 2 Legs Barioth Greaves 20 Quick Sheath Level 1

Best Weapons and Armor Sets for Late Game (up to 6-star quests)

Best Weapons

Sinister Long Sword I – it offers impressive stats across the board besides its very own Blast Element.

– it offers impressive stats across the board besides its very own Blast Element. Hidden Saber I – offers high attack, incredible sharpness, and a considerable affinity boost of 30%.

Best Armors

Armor Set # 1

This armor set provides you with a sizeable boost in your affinity. In fact, coupling it with Hidden Saber I takes your affinity to Hidden Saber I, given that Latent Power is active.

Piece Armor Base Defense Skills Head Zinogre Helm 28 Critical Eye Level 1 Latent Power Level 1 Torso Zinogre Mail 28 Critical Eye Level 1 Laten Power Level 1 Arms Barioth Vambraces 20 Critical Eye Level 1 Waist Barioth Coil 20 Critical Eye Level 2 Legs Aelucanth Crura / Rhopessa Crura 24 Critical Eye Level 2

Armor Set # 2

This armor combination is based upon Long Sword’s special sheathe attacks. With Critical Draw’s 40% increase in affinity at Level 3, it can be very handy in case you need some extra affinity.

Piece Armor Base Defense Skills Head Barioth Helm 20 Critical Draw Level 1 Torso Goss Harag Mail 30 Critical Draw Level 1 Arms Goss Harag Braces 30 Critical Draw Level 1 Punishing Draw Level 1 Waist Barioth Coil 20 Critical Eye Level 2 Legs Aelucanth Crura / Rhopessa Crura 24 Critical Eye Level 2

Build # 2

Weapon Type: Great Sword

Best Weapons

Buster Sword I – offers impressive base attack damage, neutral affinity and is relatively cheaper to craft compared to its alternatives.

– offers impressive base attack damage, neutral affinity and is relatively cheaper to craft compared to its alternatives. Carapace Sword II – offers brilliant attack damage of 130. Its -20 affinity rating can easily be compensated by coupling it with our recommended armor.

Best Armor

Since dishing out a high dosage of damage is the strength of Great Sword, our armor set jotted down below focuses mainly on the Critical Eye skill.

Piece Armor Base Defense Skills Head Izuchi Helm 10 Critical Eye Level 1 Torso Izuchi Mail 10 Critical Eye Level 1 Recovery Speed Level 1 Arms Barioth Vambraces 20 Critical Eye Level 1 Waist Barioth Coil 20 Critical Eye Level 2 Legs Ingot Greaves 18 Critical Eye Level 1 Attack Boost Level 1

Build # 3

Best Weapons

Gossblade I – offers one of the highest base attack ratings of 170 at this stage of the game.

– offers one of the highest base attack ratings of 170 at this stage of the game. Buster Blade – Possesses great stats across the board.

Best Armor

This armor set revolves around Critical Draw and Critical Eye skills. So, you not only get to dish out optimal damage with your attacks but also get to perform them with improved mobility.

Piece Armor Base Defense Skills Head Barioth Helm 20 Critical Draw Level 1 Torso Goss Harag Mail 30 Critical Draw Level 1 Arms Goss Harag Braces 30 Critical Draw Level 1 Punishing Draw Level 1 Waist Barioth Coil 20 Critical Eye Level 2 Legs Aelucanth Crura / Rhopessa Crura 24 Critical Eye Level 2

Weapon Type: Dual Blades

Build # 4

Best Weapons

Kulu’s Peck II – in addition to great stats across the board, it offers you a 15% affinity boost to your character.

– in addition to great stats across the board, it offers you a 15% affinity boost to your character. Khezu Daggers II – in addition to great stats across the board, it grants you two handy elements.

– in addition to great stats across the board, it grants you two handy elements. Desperado II – it has identical stats to Kulu’s Peck II in addition to Poison.

Best Armor

Piece Armor Base Defense Skills Head Izuchi Helm 10 Critical Eye Level 1 Torso Izuchi Mail 10 Critical Eye Level 1 Recovery Speed Level 1 Arms Izuchi Braces 10 Constitution Level 1 Waist Izuchi Coil 10 Critical Eye Level 1 Legs Pukei Greaves 20

Build # 5

Best Weapons

Sinister Blades I – offers impressive stats across the board along with the Blast element.

– offers impressive stats across the board along with the Blast element. Hidden Gemini I – with a sizeable affinity rating of 40%, this weapon is mainly concerned with an improved affinity of your attacks.

Best Armor

This armor set revolves around the Evade Extender and Razor Sharp skills.

The former enhances the distance covered of your dodges while the latter prevents sharpness loss.

Piece Armor Base Defense Skills Head Wroggi Helm 16 Evade Extender Level 1 Torso Almudron Mail 30 Razor Sharp Level 1 Arms Nargacuga Braces 26 Evade Extender Level 1 Evade Window Level 1 Waist Nargacuga Coil 26 Evade Extender Level 1 Legs Almudron Greaves 30 Razor Sharp Level 1

Weapon Type: Charge Blade