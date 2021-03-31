Our Monster Hunter Rise Best Builds Guide takes a dig into the best builds that you can equip in MH Rise, both early on and later part of the game.
Monster Hunter Rise Best Builds
There are plenty of weapons and armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise, which you can combine to make the most effective builds for your characters.
In this guide, we’ve curated five of such builds. So, let’s go ahead and take a look at them!
Build # 1
Weapon Type: Long Sword
Best Weapons
For this build, you can settle for any of the three following long swords:
- Iron Gospel – an all-purpose weapon with solid stats across the board.
- Wind Thief Scimitar Il – offers a 10% affinity, making it a great alternative to Iron Gospel if you’re looking to max out on affinity early on.
- Drowning Shaft II – offers impressive stats in all departments with an added advantage of Water Element, making it particularly effective against Magnamalo.
Best Armors
Armor Set # 1
If you’re looking to enhance the damage of your Long Sword by pumping more affinity into it, then this armor is your choice.
|Piece
|Armor
|Base Defense
|Skills
|Head
|Izuchi Helm
|10
|Critical Eye Level 1
|Torso
|Izuchi Mail
|10
|Critical Eye Level 1 Recovery Speed Level 1
|Arms
|Alloy Vambraces
|10
|Critical Eye Level 1
|Waist
|Alloy Coil
|10
|Critical Eye Level 1 Water Attack Level 1
|Legs
|Ingot Greaves
|18
|Attack Boost Level 1 Critical Eye Level 1
Armor Set # 2
You can adopt a sheath-heavy playstyle by equipping this armor set once you reach 4-star quests. It compliments Iai slashes and special sheathe attacks perfectly.
|Piece
|Armor
|Base Defense
|Skills
|Head
|Barioth Helm
|20
|Critical Draw Level 1
|Torso
|Barioth Mail
|20
|Quick Sheath Level 1
|Arms
|Hunter’s Vambraces
|4
|Quick Sheath Level 1
|Waist
|Barioth Coil
|20
|Critical Eye Level 2
|Legs
|Barioth Greaves
|20
|Quick Sheath Level 1
Best Weapons and Armor Sets for Late Game (up to 6-star quests)
Best Weapons
- Sinister Long Sword I – it offers impressive stats across the board besides its very own Blast Element.
- Hidden Saber I – offers high attack, incredible sharpness, and a considerable affinity boost of 30%.
Best Armors
Armor Set # 1
This armor set provides you with a sizeable boost in your affinity. In fact, coupling it with Hidden Saber I takes your affinity to Hidden Saber I, given that Latent Power is active.
|Piece
|Armor
|Base Defense
|Skills
|Head
|Zinogre Helm
|28
|Critical Eye Level 1 Latent Power Level 1
|Torso
|Zinogre Mail
|28
|Critical Eye Level 1 Laten Power Level 1
|Arms
|Barioth Vambraces
|20
|Critical Eye Level 1
|Waist
|Barioth Coil
|20
|Critical Eye Level 2
|Legs
|Aelucanth Crura / Rhopessa Crura
|24
|Critical Eye Level 2
Armor Set # 2
This armor combination is based upon Long Sword’s special sheathe attacks. With Critical Draw’s 40% increase in affinity at Level 3, it can be very handy in case you need some extra affinity.
|Piece
|Armor
|Base Defense
|Skills
|Head
|Barioth Helm
|20
|Critical Draw Level 1
|Torso
|Goss Harag Mail
|30
|Critical Draw Level 1
|Arms
|Goss Harag Braces
|30
|Critical Draw Level 1 Punishing Draw Level 1
|Waist
|Barioth Coil
|20
|Critical Eye Level 2
|Legs
|Aelucanth Crura / Rhopessa Crura
|24
|Critical Eye Level 2
Build # 2
Weapon Type: Great Sword
Best Weapons
- Buster Sword I – offers impressive base attack damage, neutral affinity and is relatively cheaper to craft compared to its alternatives.
- Carapace Sword II – offers brilliant attack damage of 130. Its -20 affinity rating can easily be compensated by coupling it with our recommended armor.
Best Armor
Since dishing out a high dosage of damage is the strength of Great Sword, our armor set jotted down below focuses mainly on the Critical Eye skill.
|Piece
|Armor
|Base Defense
|Skills
|Head
|Izuchi Helm
|10
|Critical Eye Level 1
|Torso
|Izuchi Mail
|10
|Critical Eye Level 1 Recovery Speed Level 1
|Arms
|Barioth Vambraces
|20
|Critical Eye Level 1
|Waist
|Barioth Coil
|20
|Critical Eye Level 2
|Legs
|Ingot Greaves
|18
|Critical Eye Level 1 Attack Boost Level 1
Build # 3
Best Weapons
- Gossblade I – offers one of the highest base attack ratings of 170 at this stage of the game.
- Buster Blade – Possesses great stats across the board.
Best Armor
This armor set revolves around Critical Draw and Critical Eye skills. So, you not only get to dish out optimal damage with your attacks but also get to perform them with improved mobility.
|Piece
|Armor
|Base Defense
|Skills
|Head
|Barioth Helm
|20
|Critical Draw Level 1
|Torso
|Goss Harag Mail
|30
|Critical Draw Level 1
|Arms
|Goss Harag Braces
|30
|Critical Draw Level 1 Punishing Draw Level 1
|Waist
|Barioth Coil
|20
|Critical Eye Level 2
|Legs
|Aelucanth Crura / Rhopessa Crura
|24
|Critical Eye Level 2
Weapon Type: Dual Blades
Build # 4
Best Weapons
- Kulu’s Peck II – in addition to great stats across the board, it offers you a 15% affinity boost to your character.
- Khezu Daggers II – in addition to great stats across the board, it grants you two handy elements.
- Desperado II – it has identical stats to Kulu’s Peck II in addition to Poison.
Best Armor
|Piece
|Armor
|Base Defense
|Skills
|Head
|Izuchi Helm
|10
|Critical Eye Level 1
|Torso
|Izuchi Mail
|10
|Critical Eye Level 1 Recovery Speed Level 1
|Arms
|Izuchi Braces
|10
|Constitution Level 1
|Waist
|Izuchi Coil
|10
|Critical Eye Level 1
|Legs
|Pukei Greaves
|20
Build # 5
Best Weapons
- Sinister Blades I – offers impressive stats across the board along with the Blast element.
- Hidden Gemini I – with a sizeable affinity rating of 40%, this weapon is mainly concerned with an improved affinity of your attacks.
Best Armor
This armor set revolves around the Evade Extender and Razor Sharp skills.
The former enhances the distance covered of your dodges while the latter prevents sharpness loss.
|Piece
|Armor
|Base Defense
|Skills
|Head
|Wroggi Helm
|16
|Evade Extender Level 1
|Torso
|Almudron Mail
|30
|Razor Sharp Level 1
|Arms
|Nargacuga Braces
|26
|Evade Extender Level 1 Evade Window Level 1
|Waist
|Nargacuga Coil
|26
|Evade Extender Level 1
|Legs
|Almudron Greaves
|30
|Razor Sharp Level 1
Weapon Type: Charge Blade