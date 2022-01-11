Monster Hunter Rise Magnamalo Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

Magnamalo is an intimidating beast in Monster Hunter Rise and in this guide, we will tell you how to defeat Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Rise by outlining the attack patterns of this hulking monster.

Monster Hunter Rise Magnamalo

Magnamalo is a Fanged Wyvern who is large in size. It is a huge warrior whose primary color is purple. This beast is known for purple flames from his mouth, back, tail which is called Hellfire.

Magnamalo in MH Rise is pretty quick and can jump a large distance. It uses his tails for making different attacks as well.

Magnamalo Locations

Known locations for the beast include the following:

Shrine Ruins (Areas 1-13)

Frost Islands (Areas 5-14)

Lava Caverns (Areas 5-14)

You can also encounter the beast in multiple quests. Low rank Quests where you encounter it are:

Heart of a Warrior

Disastrously Beautiful

Hellfire

Comeuppance

Special License Quest 2

A Test of Courage

High rank Quests where you encounter it are:

Advanced: The Veterans’ Gala

Challenge Quest 04

Challenge Quest 06

Rampage: Kamura Night Hunt

Seared Situation (Key Quest)

Clad in Hellfire (Key Quest)

Master Utsushi’s Challenge Part 3

Advanced: Dual Calamities

Advanced: Proof of Power

Monster Hunter Rise Magnamalo Weaknesses

The best damage stats are provided by Slash/cut, blunt and water type damages, all of these have a three star rating of effectiveness against Magnamalo.

Head Torso Back Back(Gas Inside) Foreleg Armblade Hind Leg Tail Tailblade Cut 55 25 30 63 38 45 38 43 45 Blunt 55 25 30 63 38 45 38 43 45 Ammo 30 5 15 50 20 45 20 10 45 Fire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Water 15 20 15 5 20 10 25 15 10 Thunder 10 15 10 10 15 10 20 10 10 Ice 5 10 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 Dragon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Magnamalo Ailment Effectiveness

The only ailment that the Magnamalo is weak against is the Waterblight ailment. And Waterbright is only effective enough for a 2-star rating, not even 3. All other ailments have only one-star effectiveness against the beast, with the exception of Blast to which it is completely immune to.

Magnamalo Attack Patterns

Hellfire Mode: The beast will continually attack you with hellfire, it will release hellfire from its mouth, its tail and its arms. After a while, the beast covers its body parts in hellfireblight. Parts that are covered with the fire have increased armor.

Poisonous Gas clouds: It also unleashes poisonous gas clouds, which explode when the gas turns pink.

Claw Crash: Smashes the ground with its claws, follows this with hellfire explosions if in hellfire mode.

Tail Slam: Smashes the ground with its tail.

Tail Stab: Stabs with its tail, also releases a poisonous gas cloud once done stabbing in hellfire mode.

Tail Swing: Swings Tail to sweep at foe.

Dive Tackle: Leaps to tackle foe.

Hellfire Burst: Sends a wave of hellfire in every direction.

Hellfire Orbs: Flings Hellfire orbs in multiple directions.

Hellish Bite: Tries to bite at foe.

Bite And Blast: Bites the foe and throws them in the air, and sprays hellfire on their landing location

Dive Bombing: The beast jumps in the air and dives to the ground, causing explosions on impact.

Hellfire Vortex: Charges and releases a burst of charged hellfire from its tail.

Ultimate Form: The boss has a final form, or enraged form, that it uses once its HP dips down a certain threshold.

How to Defeat Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Rise

Get it While It’s Down

When the Magnamalo attacks you with Hellfire, it will shake and fall on the ground for a moment, and you have to take full advantage of that time for dealing maximum damage along with your pets. If you don’t do much damage, the Hellfire will turn pink, which will be very dangerous.

Ride In On Your Palamute

We recommend that you get into the battle with Magnamalo by riding into it on your Palamute. You, together with the Palamute and palico, can deal more damage to the Magnamalo.

While fighting with the Magnamalo, when the Hellfire covers the Magnamalo body, attack the parts which are covered in Hellfire to cause maximum damage.

As we have mentioned earlier, don’t give him much chance when he falls on the ground; otherwise, the Hellfire will turn pink and cause much more damage. You have to just attack him steadily along with your pets.

Move And Hit, Move And Hit

When he uses Hellfire, attack him more and more and don’t stand in front of him so he can’t attack you continuously. Always look for the chance to land some slashes and when you see the chance use the wire bug to get lifted vertically and move away quickly.

Don’t touch the purple ball because this will inflict Blight damage on you. You can avoid this by using the wire bug dash.

Continue to use the wire bug dash to shake off the blights to get more chances for damaging the Magnamalo more often.

You have to defeat that monster within 15 minutes and then return to the village. If you follow the steps given above, you will definitely beat him within time and your objective will be completed.

Once you defeat Magnamalo, you can collect different items dropped by it and take some of its body parts as well, like the Magnamalo Shell and Magna Ghostprism. After that, you have 60 seconds of time to return to the village.

Monster Hunter Rise Magnamalo Item Drops

Low-Rank Items

Material Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Magnamalo Scale+ 34% (Body), 17% (Tail) — 20% (Armblade) 18% 16%, 30% Magnamalo Shell+ 20% (Body) 35% — 30% 26% Magnamalo Blade+ 16% (Body) — 80% (Armblade) 22% — Magnamalo Scute+ — 18% 80% (Back) 8% 8% Magna Soulprism 26% (Body) — 20%[x2] (Back) 16% 30%, 35%[x2] Magnamalo Plate 3% (Body), 5% (Tail) 5% 5% (Head) 5% 3%, 1% Purple Magna Orb 1% (Body), 3% (Tail) 3% 3% (Part) 1% 1% Magnamalo Horn+ — 25% 92% (Head) — — Magnamalo Tail 75% (Tail) 14% — — — Wyvern Tear — — — — 15% Large Wyvern Tear — — — — 35%

High-Rank Items