New God Of War: Fallen God Comic Takes Kratos To Egypt

It’s no surprise to anyone by this point that there’s a substantial time gap between the ending of God of War 3 and the beginning of the 2018 God of War. However, a new comic book called God of War: Fallen God will show us how Kratos traveled, and take us to Egypt, too.

The book will be written by Chris Robertson, and will be illustrated by Tony Parker, an Eisner Award-nominated artist. So far there’s no release date, but hopefully Sony Santa Monica and the comic publisher will bring that up at a later date.

God of War is no stranger to the idea of other mythologies. Sony Santa Monica’s original plan for the God of War series was for different protagonists to kill their way through the Greek, Egyptian, and Norse pantheons before all meeting.

The 2018 God of War game also hinted at various other gods and pantheons in the world, as the god Tyr had traveled the world to befriend other races and pantheons, his treasure trove including a wide variety of artifacts from many different cultures, with multiple symbols from other pantheons painted on the walls.

While we may not see all of these pantheons themselves, the God of War: Fallen God comic at least is going to show us the Egyptian pantheon as Kratos arrives in Egypt, attempting to flee his past after God of War 3. In Egypt, he will face an enemy that has proven to be invincible: himself.

It’s likely that much like in the Greek God of War games, the comic book series will have Kratos encounter a variety of Egyptian gods both major and minor, though it remains to be seen whether he’ll end up fighting them.

Once again we don’t know when God of War: Fallen God will be releasing, but hopefully we’ll learn the date soon. In the meantime, God of War: Ragnarok, the sequel to the 2018 God of War game, is slated to come out on both the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 this year.