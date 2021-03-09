In this Bravely Default 2 Challenge Portal Locations guide, we’ll be going over the location of all seven portals present in the world of Bravely Default 2 to increase your job levels up to level 15.

Bravely Default 2 Portal Locations

During your playthrough of Bravely Default 2, you’ve probably encountered a few stone portals in the game’s world. These portals don’t come into play until the start of chapter 6. At this point in the game, these 7 portals will become active.

The main use of portals is to unlock the level limit for your jobs. This will enable you to level up your classes to job level 15. Do note that you won’t be able to see these portals if you haven’t completed the job associated with them.

If you step into a portal, you’ll teleport to the Halls of Tribulation. In this area, you’ll battle the spirits of the Asterisk holders that you’ve already defeated before. You’ll fight three of them at a time and they’ll be much more powerful than they were when you fought them before.

To challenge these bosses, your level needs to be at least 85-90. This can give you an idea of how difficult these bosses are going to be.

If you manage to defeat them, the level limit of all your jobs will be raised from level 12 to level 15.

Portal #1 Location

The first portal is located in the far-western area of the Halcyonia region, adjacent to the narrow road there. Even though this is the first portal, it’s actually better to go into this one later on as it’s one of the hardest ones to do.

You’ll find the following three Asterisk Holders here.

Lady Emma (The Black Mage)

Lonsdale (The Bastion)

Sir Sloan (The Bravebearer)

Portal #2 Location

The second portal is located on the eastern side of the Halyonia region.

You’ll find the following three Asterisk Holders here.

Anihal (The Beastmaster)

Bernard (The Thief)

Orpheus (The Bard))

Shirley (The Gambler)

Portal #3 Location

The third portal is located in the north-east area of the Savalon region. It’s hidden between a few rocks.

You’ll find the following three Asterisk Holders here.

Glenn (The Salve-Maker)

Gladys (The Swordmaster)

Galahad (The Shieldmaster)

Portal #4 Location

The fourth portal is located in the north-east corner of the Wiswald region.

You’ll find the following three Asterisk Holders here.

Domenic (The Oracle)

Martha (The Dragoon)

Helio (The Spiritmaster)

Portal #5 Location

The fifth portal is located at the base of the mountain in the north-east corner of the Rimedhal region.

Prince Castor (The Berserker)

Viginito (The Arcanist)

Folie (The Pictomancer)

Portal #6 Location

The sixth portal is located in the north-west corner of the Rimedhal region.

You’ll find the following three Asterisk Holders here.

Adam (The Hellblade)

Marla (The Phantom)

Horten (The Monk)

Portal #7 Location

The final portal of Bravely Default 2 is located at the base of a hill on the far-western side of The Rimedhal region.

You’ll find the following three Asterisk Holders here.