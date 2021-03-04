Our Bravely Default 2 Secret Studio Walkthrough Guide takes a dig into everything that you need to know to come out victorious of the Secret Studio in Bravely Default 2.

Bravely Default 2 Secret Studio

Secret Studio is essentially a section of the second Chapter of Bravely Default II in which you’ll be tackling several monsters and retrieving chests.

In our guide below, we’ll tell you exactly how you can do that. So, let’s begin!

Return to Wiswald



Once you’re done with the Galahad battle, Shieldmaster will get unlocked, and a brief cutscene will play.

In the scene, you’ll see Roddy and Lily leave your party to attend the wounded Galahad.

Now, make your way to the Earth crystal to prompt a cutscene. This cutscene will enlighten you on who actually is causing all the problems in Wiswald. You’ll also see Roddy, Lily, and Galahad will join the party.

Now, your objective is to look for the odd paintings the mysterious girl has been leaving around.

There is a total of 3 of them. The first painting is of a fish located to your right when you leave the tower.

The second painting is of a bird located next to the Inn on the left, while the third painting is of a sandworm, located to the right on the building with the red roof.

After you have erased all three of the paintings, go back up the Treetop Tower and proceed to the red-roof building to its right.

You’ll see another picture here, so go and interact with it to play a cutscene.

The Secret Studio



Once the cutscene ends, enter the door and then move down to the secret area. Here, you’ll find the third Wiswald chest containing 4x insect Nector, right at the fork.

Continue to the Secret Studio to cause a cutscene at the mural.

Monsters

In Secret Studio, you’ll come across a bunch of dangerous monsters. Below, we’ve named them and their weaknesses.

Wizzies (Humanoid) – Weak to Wind, Light, Daggers, and Staves, and immune to Darkness.

Bullet Ants (Insect) – Weak to Water, Wind, Spears, and Staves. Earth and Darkness deal half damage.

Bronzelion (Demon) – Weak to Lightning, Axes, and Spears. Earth and Wind deal half damage.

Drys (Spirit) – Weak to Fire, Swords, and Axes, immune to Earth, and absorbs Water and Light.

Fallen Foliole (Plant) – Weak to Fire, Earth, Daggers, and Swords.

Chests



There are 4 chests, in total, that are up for grabs in the Secret Studio:

Chest # 1

For the first chest, proceed forward from the entrance and make the first turn. Interact with the yellow painting that you’ll see next and then approach the wall to the left.

The wall will automatically come down, revealing the chest just beyond, containing 2x Dragonfly Wing.

Chest # 2

Head back to the yellow painting and bang yourself into the wall to the right to make it melt away.

Now, move up to the red portrait to prompt a cutscene, and head down to the Dungeon Portal and save point.

Move left until you come across this chest. It contains three Fallen Foliole and three Drys within. Kill them to obtain a Rod of Ice.

Chest # 3

From the location of Chest # 2, proceed left until you trigger a cutscene.

Once the scene ends, continue moving left and run into the red splotch of paint to make the wall melt.

Here, you’ll see the chest containing Shako in the upper-right.

Chest # 4

From the location of Chest # 3, go to the far left for this chest containing Wailflower.

Once you’ve collected all four of the chests, step through the bright entryway to have a faceoff with the boss of this mission.

Folie Boss Fight



Folie has an HP of 27168 and is weak to Water and Spears. It is accompanied by two other monsters, Golem, who has an HP of 4528 and is weakened by Water and Axes, and Rock Tortoise, who an HP of 4594, and is weakened by Water, Axes, and Spears.

These two monsters are much easier to be dealt with, so eliminate them first before you move on to Folie.

As for Folie, since it can counter both White and Black Magic, you are going to need a Red Mage for healing duties.

Furthermore, bring a vanguard to taunt her and a Shieldmaster to absorb the majority of her attacks.

Also, make sure to fill up your party with heavy physical damage dealers, as throughout the battle, you’ll need to keep attacking and weaken Folie.

Moreover, the wall behind Folie can deal considerable damage but can’t be attacked itself, so be sure not to trigger its counters. Just keep up the pressure, and don’t worry about saving up BP for this battle.