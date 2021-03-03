Roddy is manipulated in Chapter 2 into fighting you in an intense boss battle. This Bravely Default 2 Roddy Boss guide will help you out with the Roddy boss fight and gives you tips and tricks to make things easier.

Bravely Default 2 Roddy Boss

Roddy is the first boss you’ll come across in Chapter 2 of Bravely Default II. He is the mentor of Elvis and holds the Red Mage Asterisk. However, fighting him is not easy since he arrives to the scene with backup.

Roddy’s Abilities

Roddy comes along with Picto-Beleth Demon making the fight harder than it already was. Roddy possesses 3 major move sets such as Aerora, Stonera and Nuisance.

Where Aerora Inflicts wind damage to a single/multiple targets, Stonera Inflicts earth damage to a single/multiple target and Nuisance inflicts status ailment after casting elemental magic to any enemy. (slow/stop for earth and silence/sleep for wind).

Picto-Beleth Demon, on the other hand, possesses the same move set; however, instead of using Aerora, he uses Stun Smash: Heavy damage to a single target.

Roddy is resistant to Earth, Wind, Thunder and Ice elements, whereas Picto-Beleth Demon shows resistance to any weapon type.

Strategy for Defeating Roddy

Turn your attention to Roddy since he’s the weaker of the two. Having the right job can do wonders in this fight, especially if you have a higher level of Thief and Beastmaster.

Keep in mind that unlike the Demon, Roddy is vulnerable to daggers; therefore, use Godspeed Strike to kill off Roddy’s health and once your MP hits the ground, recharge it by using Gambler’s special attack to repeat the process.

Alternatively, you can use Golem’s Megaton Punch as it deals 4000-8000 damage but requires turns.

However, if you don’t have any jobs in your possession, you can simply keep your team members at max health and focus on defeating both enemies with their weaknesses.

Strategy for Defeating Picto-Beleth Demon

The Flash the Cash skill can really become a game changer when it comes to defeating the Demon. Therefore, if you have your Gambler Job at a higher level, you can use the Flash the Cash skill to cause at least 1500 damage.

Note that you’ll only cause 1500 damage if you’re at level 20 or above, but the results are amazing. You’ll defeat Demon in no time.

Once both of your opponents are taken out of the scene, you can now take the Red Mage Asterisk to end the Roddy Boss Fight.