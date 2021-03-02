In this Bravely Default 2 Job Abilities guide, we will list down all the Jobs available in Bravely Default 2 and what abilities each job provides. In Bravely Default II, each party member will be able to choose a job and a sub-job from the available ones. Jobs affect the members stats and abilities available in combat.

Bravely Default 2 Job Abilities

Below we have listed down all the jobs that are present in Bravely Default 2 Most of the jobs are unlocked by playing the story while a couple of them are optional jobs.

Freelancer Job

The Freelancer is a jack of all trades but master of none. The Freelancer can do all tasks but does not have specialization in any tasks.

When you start the game, you will have the Freelancer Job. The Freelancer has Miscellany command which provides the following abilities:

Examine

Reveal the HP, weaknesses and family of the enemy.

Treat

Regenerate 20% of an enemys HP and 10% of their MP. Costs 20 MP.

Divining Rod

Shows the number of unopened treasure chests nearby. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Forage

Search for items in close by area. The items found will depend on the characters job level.

Dungeon Master

All terrain-inflicted damage is canceled. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Lucky Charm

Increase an enemys luck for five turns. Costs 15 MP.

Self-Healing

Cure poison, blindness and silence. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Purge

Remove berserk, confusion, dread, charm and drown from an enemy. Costs 20 MP.

JP Up

1.2x JP is earned. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Square One

Remove multiple status effects from an enemy. Costs 28 MP.

Body Slam

Do physical damage to an enemy on basis of handicap. Costs 1 BP.

JP Up and Up

1.5x JP is earned. Bumps to 1.7x when used with JP Up. It is a passive ability and has 2 costs of equipping.

Wish Upon a Star

Ally luck increases for 5 turns. Effectiveness increases at night. Costs 42 MP.

Limit Breaker

Doubles the potential effects of all stat boosts received. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Mimic

Repeat the most recent move without draining any stats or consumables.

Black Mage Job

Black Mage has strong magic abilities which can be used for both offense and defense against enemies. Black Mage has the Black Magic command which provides the following abilities:

Fire

Do fire magic attack on all enemies.

Blizzard

Do water magic attack on all enemies. Costs 15 MP.

Thunder

Do lightning magic attack on all enemies. Costs 15 MP.

Poison

Try to poison an enemy. Costs 18 MP.

Lunar-Powered

During the night, offensive magic, evasion and luck are increased. Also recover 4% MP each turn.

It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Fira

Do powerful fire magic attack on all enemies. Costs 38 MP.

Blizzara

Do powerful water magic attack on all enemies. Costs 38 MP.

Thundara

Do powerful lightning magic attack on all enemies. Costs 38 MP.

Aspir Attack

Based on the amount of damage done, regenerate an amount of MP. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Firaga

Do powerful fire magic attack on all enemies. Costs 66 MP.

Blizzaga

Do powerful water magic attack on all enemies. Costs 66 MP.

Thundaga

Do powerful lightning magic attack on all enemies. Costs 66 MP.

Flare

Do a powerful fire magic attack on an enemy. Costs 80 MP.

Freeze

Do a powerful ice magic attack on an enemy. Costs 80 MP.

Burst

Do a powerful lightning magic attack on an enemy. Costs 80 MP.

White Mage Job

Like the Black Mage, White mage also has magical power but uses its powers to Do healing and different buff spells.

It has the White Magic command, which provides the following abilities.

Cure

Recover some HP for the target. Costs 8 MP.

Protect

Increase physical defense of an enemy by 15% for three turns. Costs 11 MP.

Shell

Increase magical defense of an enemy by 15% for three turns. Costs 13 MP.

Raise

Revive a knocked-out target and Recover a few HP. Costs 25 MP.

Solar-Powered

During the daytime, Recover power, aim and 4% of MP. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Cura

Recover HP of multiple enemies. Costs 28 MP.

Benediction

Bump the restorative power by 30% for three turns. Costs 15% of your HP.

Basuna

Cure an enemy of poison, blindness, silence, sleep, paralysis, contagion, freezing and daubing. Costs 22 MP.

Drain Attack

Regenerate an amount of HP based on damage inflicted with the Attack command. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Arise

Revive a teammate with full HP. Costs 95 MP.

Better than Ever

Overheal an enemy for a small time period. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Curaga

Recover HP of multiple enemies. Costs 60 MP.

Esuna

Remove ailments of an enemy. Costs 45 MP.

Above and Beyond

Over heal an enemy for a time period. It is a passive ability and has 2 cost of equipping.

Raise All

Revive multiple knocked-out enemies with full HP. Costs 110 MP.

Vanguard

Vanguard is a strong character who can deal heavy damage to enemies. However, being slow in movement, it also takes heavy damage itself.

It has the Heroics command which provides it with the following abilities:

Cross Cut

Do two physical attacks on an enemy in quick succession. Costs 18 MP.

Shield Bash

Use the equipped shield to do earth-imbued physical attack. Costs 10% of your HP.

Defang

Do physical attack on an enemy and decrease their physical attack by 7% for five turns. Costs 12 MP.

Skull Bash

Do weak physical attack on an enemy and decrease their magical attack Costs 12 MP.

Pain into Gain

Taking damage has 30% chance to increase your physical attack power. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Aggravate

Increase the characters chance of being targeted by 25% for three turns.

Sword of Stone

Do powerful earth-imbued attacks on an enemy. Costs 26 MP.

Shield Stun

Use the equipped shield to do a quick physical attack on an enemy and significantly delay their next turn. Costs 25% of your HP.

Defensive Offence

Reduce 70% damage taken in next turn when doing an attack with a weapon equipped. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Enrage

Guarantee enemys next two actions to be on the player. Costs 24 MP.

The Gift of Courage

Give one of the characters own BP to an enemy. It costs 1 BP.

Neo Cross Slash

Do two quick physical attacks on an enemy. Costs 54 MP.

Infuriate

Chance of being targeted increases 50%. Costs 40 MP.

Quake Blade

Do earth-imbued physical attack on an enemy. Costs 70 MP.

Ultimatum

Do physical attack on all enemies. It costs 1 BP.

Monk Job

The Monk has Martial Arts command which provides it with various different abilities which includes powerful physical attacks.

Strong Strike:

Do physical attack on an enemy that does heavy damage. Costs 18% of your HP.

Inner Alchemy:

Recover 20% HP, cure poison, blindness, and slow. Costs 20 MP.

Bare-Knuckle Brawler:

Physical attack and aim boosted 80 and 30 percent respectively. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Firebird:

Do fire-imbued physical attack on an enemy which decreases fire resistance. Costs 15% of your HP.

Qigong Wave:

Do physical attack that damages enemy base defence. Costs 20% of your HP.

Mindfulness:

Recover 15% MP, cure silence, dread, and contagion. It costs 1 BP.

Flying Heel Drop:

Do powerful physical attack on an enemy. Costs 30% of your HP.

Invigorate:

Physical attack gets boosted by 15% for three turns.

Tortoise Kick:

Do physical attack on and delay targets next turn. Costs 10% of your HP.

Flames of War:

Do powerful fire-imbued physical attack on an enemy. Costs 35% of your HP.

Pressure Point:

Do physical attack that can penetrate an enemys Default defence. Costs 20% of your HP.

Focal Blast:

Do powerful physical attack, which reduces one of their random stat by 20%. Costs 99 MP.

Natural Talent:

When you have no weapon equipped, your stats get boosted by 200% for a while. It is a passive ability and has 2 cost of equipping.

Phoenix Flight:

Reduce the enemys HP to one. It costs 2 BP.

Maximize HP:

Double your HP for a small period of time. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Bard Job

Bards job is of a support character that provides different buffs to the rest of the team. It has the Singing command which provides it with the following abilities:

Dot Let Em Get to You:

Physical damage done to your teammates is reduced by 15% for three turns. Costs 20 MP.

Dot Let Em Trick You:

Magical damage done to your teammates is reduced by 15% for three turns. Costs 20 MP.

Step into the Spotlight:

Target has 20% more chance of being damaged. Costs 20 MP.

Close Those Tired Eyes:

Put an enemy to sleep. Costs 12 MP.

Born Entertainer:

Singing and Artist abilities are halved for a time period. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

(Wont) Be Missing You:

Buff aim by 5% for three turns. Costs 18 MP.

Right Through Your Fingers:

Increase evasion ability by 15%. Costs 18 MP.

Hurts So Bad:

Increase physical damage inflicted by multiple enemies by 15% for two turns. Costs 38 MP.

Work Your Magic:

Increase magical damage inflicted by multiple enemies by 15% for two turns. Costs 38 MP.

All Killer No Filler:

Increase multiple enemies critical chance by 15% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. Costs 60 MP.

Screamin It Out:

Perform non-magical spells on enemies. Costs 54 MP.

Shut Up and Dance:

Target will act after your move. Costs 194 MP.

Thank You, and Goodnight:

Put enemies to sleep using a non-elemental attack. Costs 66 MP.

Epic Group-Cast:

Targeting all enemies with spells or abilities will not reduce their damage or effects. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

More! Mooore!:

Extend the effects of all Singing abilities currently affects all enemies for another three turns. It costs 1 BP.

Beastmaster

Beastmaster is good for dealing physical damage to enemies. Beastmaster has the Taming command which provides it with the following abilities.

Capture:

Allows you to capture a monster that is low on HP.

Off the Leash:

Attack an enemy using the captured monster.

Staggering Swipe:

Do physical attack and delay the enemys next move. Costs 19 MP.

Muzzle:

Try to silence multiple enemies. Costs 12 MP.

Mow Down:

Do physical attack on all enemies. Costs 21 MP.

Mercy Strike:

Do physical attack on an enemy. Costs 11 MP.

Raw Power:

Every use of the brave command increases physical attack by 10% until the end of the turn. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Spearhead:

While equipping a spear, you will get an advantage with the first move. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Mercy Smash:

Do a powerful physical attack on an enemy. This attack cannot reduce HP below one. Costs 35 MP.

MP Saver:

Reduces MP utilization by 20%. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Beast Whisperer:

30% chance of capturing defeated monsters. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Off the Chain:

Send a captured monster to heavily damage an enemy. It costs 2 BP.

Muzzling Maelstrom:

Use equipped spear to do four powerful physical attacks at random. Costs 115 MP.

Brute Force:

Increases physical attack by 50% when three BP are used. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Natures Blessing:

Reduce the characters MP costs to zero for two turns. It costs 1 BP.

Thief Job

Thief job lets you steal items from the enemies. As you progress with it, it also unlocks some useful physical abilities.

It has the Thievery command which provides the following abilities.

Steal:

Try to steal an item from an enemy.

Steal Breath:

Do quick physical attack on an enemy that also heals the user. Costs 27 MP.

Flee:

Escape from battle without fail. This won’t work in certain encounters. Costs 20 MP.

Steal Spirit:

Reduce an enemy’s MP and Recover MP to the user. Costs 15% of your HP.

Sky Slicer:

Do wind-imbued physical attack on an enemy. It costs 1 BP.

Steal Courage:

Try to steal one BP from an enemy. Success chance is 50%. It costs 2 BP.

Attack Item Amp:

Damage inflicted by items is increased by 50%. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Mug:

Steal items from enemies when you attack them. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Godspeed Strike:

Do a physical attack on an enemy with an attack power bonus. Damage lasts for a while. Costs 95 MP.

Magpie:

25% chance of receiving rare items when stealing. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

You Snooze, You Lose:

Do physical attack, highly effective on sleeping enemies. It costs 2 BP.

Rob Blind:

Steal 2 items in one go. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Tornados Edge:

Do wind-imbued physical attack on an enemy. Costs 70 MP.

Dagger Lore:

Dagger upgrades to S Class. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Rest in Peace:

Sleeping enemies wont be awaken if you hit them. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Gambler Job (Optional)

The Gambler job is an optional job which can be unlocked by completing the Taking a Gamble side quest. It provides the following abilities.

Odds or Evens:

Spin the wheel and do double physical damage to enemies. Will cost 200 PG.

Life or Death:

Spin the wheel to revive unconscious team mates. The amount of HP Recoverd is dependent on wheel result. Will cost 666 PG.

Flash the Cash:

Spend 50 PG multiplied by the characters level to deal 1.3x that amount of damage to an enemy.

More Money:

PG earned after battle increases by 10% for every party member with this ability. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Spin the Wheel:

Spin the wheel and receive 77 times the result in PG. It costs 1 BP.

Elemental Wheel:

Spin a double wheel featuring both numbers and elements and depending on result, do elemental damage to enemies. Will cost 300 PG.

Triples:

Spin the wheel and Do physical attack on an enemy. Landing on a number in the range selected will result in triple damage. Will cost 500 PG.

Night Shift:

Non-roulette abilities get an extra chance of triggering. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Bold Gambit:

Spin a wheel featuring the numbers one to ten. Landing on ten will result in all allies or enemies earning three BP. Will cost 777 PG.

Rare Talent:

With this ability, the chance of enemies dropping rare items increases by 10% for every party member. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

High Roller:

Deal heavy physical damage to enemies. Costs 10000 PG.

Dealers Choice:

Trigger random effects which can affect enemies, allies and even both.

Even More Money:

PG that is gained after battle increases by 20% for all team members. It is a passive ability and has 2 cost of equipping.

Real Elemental Wheel:

Deal elemental damage to enemies. The strength varies on the result of spin wheel. Costs 666 PG.

Unlucky Eight:

If you land on 8 on spin wheel, physical damage will do 8x more damage to enemies. Will cost 800 PG.

Berserker Job

Berserker has the Savagery command which provides the following abilities.

Crescent Moon:

Do physical attack to all enemies. It costs 1 BP.

Vent Fury:

Activate berserk for three turns. Costs 18 MP.

Double Damage:

Do powerful physical attack on an enemy. Costs 55 MP.

Water Damage:

Do water-imbued physical attack on an enemy. Costs 32 MP.

Bloody-Minded:

Enemies will fail to dodge your physical attacks. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Free-for-All:

While in berserk, attacking abilities dont cost anything. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Shell Split:

Do quick physical attack on an enemy which will reduce their defense by 5%. Stats cannot be reduced below 65% of their base value. Costs 16 MP.

Scale Strip:

Do quick physical attack on an enemy that will reduce their magical defence by 5% for four turns. Costs 16 MP.

Unshakeable Will:

Remove all ailments from a teammate. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Level Slash:

Do powerful physical attack on all enemies. Costs 30% of your HP.

Indiscriminate Rage:

Delay enemys next turn. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Amped Strike:

Do powerful physical attack on an enemy. Costs 120 MP.

Flood Damage:

Do water-imbued physical attack on an enemy. Costs 80 MP.

Axe Lore:

Axe upgrades to S class. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Deaths Door:

Do powerful physical attack on all enemies. Costs 200 MP.

Red Mage

The Red Mage provides a new elemental twist to magic attacks of Black and white Mages. It has the Red Magic command which provides the following abilities.

Aero:

Cast wind-magic attacks on enemies. Costs 15 MP.

Heal:

Recover 1000 HP to an enemy. Costs 14 MP.

Stonera:

Do powerful earth magic attack on an enemy. Costs 38 MP.

Aerora:

Do powerful wind magic attack on an enemies. Costs 38 MP.

Healara:

Recover 2000 HP to an enemy. Costs 36 MP.

Magic Critical:

Deal critical hits with magic attacks. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Revenge:

25% chance of gaining 1 BP when attacked. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Healaga:

Recover 3000 HP to an enemy. Costs 49 MP.

Stonega:

Do earth magic attack on an all enemies. Costs 66 MP.

Aeroga:

Do wind magic attack on an all enemies. Costs 66 MP.

Disaster:

Do earth and wind magical attack on an enemy. Costs 100 MP.

Quake:

Do earth magic attack on an enemy. Costs 80 MP.

Tornado:

Do wind magic attack on an enemy. Costs 80 MP.

HP/MP Converter:

Use HP instead of MP during fights. It is a passive ability and has 2 cost of equipping.

Ranger Job

Ranger provides a range combat option to the player. It has the Ranger command which provides the following abilities.

Bug Slayer:

Do physical attack on an enemy. Good against insect enemies. Costs 28 MP.

Plant Slayer:

Do physical attack on an enemy. Good against plant enemies. Costs 28 MP.

Shadowbind:

Will try to paralyze the enemy. Costs 14 MP.

Beast Slayer:

Do physical attack on an enemy. Good against beast enemies. Costs 28 MP.

Aquatic Slayer:

Do physical attack on an enemy. Good against aquatic enemies. Costs 28 MP.

Counter-Savvy:

Dodge physical counter abilities. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Quickfire Flurry:

Deal 5-8 physical attacks on enemies. Will cost 7% of your HP.

Humanoid Slayer:

Do physical attack on an enemy. Good against Humanoid enemies. Costs 66 MP.

Who Dares Wins:

Higher chance to deal critical hits. Also immune to blinding. It costs 1 BP.

Sloth Hunter:

Attack heavy physical damage to slowed enemies. Costs 42 MP.

Undead Slayer:

Do physical attack on an enemy. Good against Undead enemies. Costs 38 MP.

Demon Slayer:

Do physical attack on an enemy. Good against Undead enemies. 38 MP.

Spirit Slayer:

Do physical attack on an enemy. Good against Spirit enemies. Costs 48 MP.

Bow Lore:

Bow upgrade to S class. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Grand Barrage:

Deal 5-8 physical attacks to all enemies.. Costs 15% of your HP.

Shieldmaster

Shieldmasters are a tank class meaning that they have high defensive power but slow movement speed. It has the Shieldcraft command which provides the following abilities.

Bodyguard:

Take the damage instead of a teammate.

Dual Shields:

Wield shields in both hands. Also buff aim by 100%. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Blinding Flash:

May blind all enemies. Costs 14 MP.

The Courage to Resist:

Defaulting does not increase BP, but does nullify all status ailments except slow, stop, and doom. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Crushed Ice:

Do physical attack thats extremely effective on frozen enemies. Costs 44 MP.

Reprisal:

For five turns, 50% of any damage received by the user will also be inflicted on the attacker. Costs 40 MP.

Defender of the People:

Take up to three attacks in place of allies before the characters next turn, automatically adopting the default stance in the process. Does not apply to attacks that target all allies.

Heavy Hitter:

Do physical attack on an enemy. The heavier the equipment in the characters left hand, the greater the damage inflicted. It costs 1 BP.

Bumblewhacker:

Deal effective physical damage to enemies. Costs 44 MP.

Fast Hands:

Speed negative bonus turns into positive speed bonus. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

No Guts, No Glory:

When BP increases, physical and magical ability also increases. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

The Gift of Wisdom:

Donate 33% MP to enemy. Costs 33% MP.

Super Heavy Hitter:

Do two physical attacks on an enemy. Heavy weapons do more damage. It costs 2 BP.

Firmly Grounded:

Boost MP and magical attack for three turns by an amount based on the characters encumbrance. Any negative effects of being overburdened are ignored. Costs 20% of your HP.

Harsh Reprisal:

For three turns, 100% of any damage received by the user will also be inflicted on the attacker. Costs 68 MP.

Pictomancer Job

Pictomancers main job is to provide debuffs to the enemies and lower their stats. It has the Artistry command which provides the following abilities.

Disarming Scarlet:

Reduce an enemys physical attack by 10% for four turns. Costs 23 MP.

Splatter:

If you spot an enemy, enemies resistance to all elements and weapon types is reduced by one. Costs 45 MP.

Disenchanting Mauve:

Enemys magic stats are reduced for 4 turns. Costs 23 MP.

Purify:

Free an enemy from all status effects. Costs 28 MP.

Incurable Coral:

Restorative ability of enemy decreases by 10% for 4 turns. Costs 16 MP.

Freehand:

Do 10x the ability damage. Costs 30 MP.

Indefensible Teal:

Defensive ability of enemy decreases by 10% for 4 turns. Costs 30 MP.

Zappable Chartreuse:

Magical ability of enemy decreases by 10% for 4 turns. Costs 34 MP.

Sub-Job BP Saver:

Sub abilities use less BP. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Chiaro:

Do light magic attack on an enemy. Costs 60 MP.

Scuro:

Do dark magic attack on an enemy. Costs 60 MP.

Convert MP:

When you take damage, you gain some MP depending upon damage taken. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Dirty Fighter:

More damage done to enemies with status ailments active. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Brush with Death:

Inflict enemies with doom ailments. Costs 23 MP.

Mass Production:

Artistry abilities effect multiple enemies for three turns. Costs 70 MP.

Dragoon Job

Dragoons are master of spears and have high speed and damage rate. They have the following abilities:

Jump:

Perform a jumping physical attack on enemies. It costs 1 BP.

Sonic Thrust:

Do physical attack on all enemies. Costs 27 MP.

Thunder Thrust:

Do lightning-imbued physical attack on an enemy. Costs 40 MP.

Spirit Surge:

Heal HP and MP depending on the damage done. Costs 44 MP.

Comeback Kid:

Status ailments get removed. Also recover HP and MP but lose 1 BP. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Angon:

Do powerful physical attack breaching enemys physical defense. Costs 52 MP.

Sky High:

Random jumps at enemy when fight starts. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Suffer in Silence:

Do physical attack on silenced enemies. Costs 30 MP.

Soul Jump:

Whole team does jump attack on enemies dealing huge damage. It costs 3 BP.

Full Force:

Spells and abilities will have more effect on enemies. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Spirit-Crusher:

Do quick physical attack on enemy. Also has chance to remove 1 BP from enemy. It costs 2 BP.

Brave Front:

The more BP you have, the higher the damage output is. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Spear Lore:

Spear upgrades to S class. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Bolt Blast:

Do lightning-imbued physical attack on an enemy. Costs 90 MP.

Super Jump:

Powerful jumping physical attack. It costs 3 BP.

Spiritmaster Job

Spiritmaster is a high-level healer which provides great support to the team. It provides the following abilities.

Healthbringer:

Summon a healer spirit that heals the team. Summoning a new spirit will cause any existing spirit to disappear. Costs 22 MP.

Banish:

Do light magic attack on an all enemies. Costs 10 MP.

Devotion:

Recover an enemys MP by an amount equal to 20% of the characters maximum MP. It costs 1 BP.

Regeneration:

When turn ends, Recover 10% of enemy HP. Costs 30 MP.

Banishra:

Do powerful light magic attack on an enemies. Costs 38 MP.

Reraise:

Auto revive a selected team member when they get knocked down. Costs 80 MP.

Spiritbringer:

A spirit that will recover MP for three teammates. Costs 55 MP.

Basunabringer:

Summon a spirit that will cast Basuna on 3 allies. Costs 33 MP.

Banishga:

Do extremely light magic attack on all enemies. Costs 66 MP.

Purebringer:

Summon a spirit that will remove status effects from 3 allies. Costs 33 MP.

Holy:

Do extremely light magic attack on all enemies. Costs 66 MP.

Lifebringer:

Summon a spirit that will revive 3 teammates when downed. It costs 2 BP.

Bravebringer:

Summon a spirit that will remove BP from 3 team mates. It costs 1 BP.

Swordmaster

Swordmaster uses his ability to go into different stances to attack enemies. It has the following abilities:

Solid Stance:

When you choose attack, it will be performed twice automatically.

Fluid Stance:

Automatically hit back the enemy who attacks you.

Counter:

There is a 50% chance that you automatically counter an enemy attack. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Solid Right Style:

Usable when in Solid Stance. Do physical attack to the enemy and also delay their next turn. Costs 22 MP.

Fluid Left Style:

Hit a physical attack when attacked by an enemy. Costs 20 MP but only usable with fluid stance.

Out with a Bang:

When you are knocked down, the enemy team is hit with a massive physical attack. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Divide Attention:

You get targeted less for the next four turns. Costs 17 MP.

Fourfold Flurry:

Do four physical attacks on an enemy in quick succession. Costs 48 MP.

2 Hands Are Better Than 1:

Dual-wield a staff, spear, sword. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Solid Slash:

Deal big physical damage to enemies. Also, next turn comes faster. Costs 27 MP.

Multitask:

Chance 33% of following up a regular attack with a physical attack. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Ninefold Flurry:

Do nine physical attacks on an enemy in quick succession. Costs 99 MP.

Solid Smash:

Usable when in Solid Stance. Powerful physical attack on an enemy. Also deal enemys turn. Costs 90 MP.

Fluid Frenzy:

Usable when in Fluid Stance. When attacked, hit back with a powerful physical strike to take 1 enemy BP. Costs 72 MP.

Oracle Job

As an Oracle, you are able to control time, slowing down enemies and speeding up your team. It also has different magic abilities to provide support to the team. It has the following abilities:

Quick:

Will make a teammate do 50% more damage in next 2 turns. Costs 21 MP.

Slow:

Try to slow an enemy down. Costs 26 MP.

Haste:

Enemies react faster for 3 turns. Costs 42 MP.

Elemental Impairment:

Enemy resistance decreases for 2 turns. Costs 55 MP.

Triple:

Perform 3 different water, fire or air attacks quickly. Costs 20 MP.

Elemental Supplement:

Diffuse an enemys attack ability with some element for 2 turns. Costs 46 MP.

Reflect:

Place a magic-reflecting barrier in front of an enemy for two turns. Costs 36 MP.

Stop:

Try to stop an enemy. Costs 44 MP.

Elemental Ward:

Increase an enemys resistance to a selected element for three turns. Costs 32 MP.

Noble Sacrifice:

If you get knocked down, a teammate will get revived automatically. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Triplara:

Perform 3 different water, fire or air magic attacks quickly. Costs 55 MP.

Hastega:

Enemies react faster for 3 turns. Costs 70 MP.

Quickga:

A teammate will do 100% more attack damage for 2 turns. Costs 32 MP.

Slowga:

Slow down enemy movement speed drastically. Costs 62 MP.

Triplega:

Perform 3 air, light or magic attacks in a row. Costs 110 MP.

Salve-Maker Job (Optional)

Salve is another support job that has the following abilities:

Compounding:

Mix 2 items together for special effects.

Survey:

Observe enemies closely to reveal all information about them. Costs 32 MP.

Widen Area:

Use an item on multiple enemies instead of one. Costs 55 MP.

Philtre:

Charm an enemy. Costs 22 MP.

Revive:

Revive a knocked teammate with 50% hp. Costs 25% of your HP.

Status-Conscious:

Status ailment chance increases to be inflicted. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Heartbreak:

Physical effects have more effect on enemies effected by charm. It costs 1 BP.

Thrust and Parry:

Each number of weapons equipped decreases damage taken by 15%. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

BP Tonic:

Mix up medicine that increases BP by one and administer it to an enemy. Will cost 7500 PG.

BP Depleter:

Craft a medicine that will reduce BP of an enemy by 1. Will cost 9000 PG.

Analysis:

Reveal all vulnerabilities of an enemy using physical attacks. Costs 30 MP.

Healing Item Amp:

The effects of all healing items are increased by 50%. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Advanced Compounding:

Mix up three items for special effects.

Double BP Tonic:

Craft a medicine that will increase BP of an enemy by 2. Will cost 15000 PG.

Multimix Elixir:

Craft 5 same items and give them to an enemy at short intervals.

Arcanist Job

Arcanist provides powerful magic spells but it can also damage herself. It has the following abilities:

Dark:

Do dark magic attack on all enemies. Costs 15 MP.

Ardour:

Do a fire and water magic attack on both your team and the enemy. Costs 36 MP.

Drain:

Absorb enemys HP using this. Costs 30 MP.

Darkra:

Do powerful dark magic attack on all enemies. Costs 38 MP.

Electon:

Do a light and lighting magic attack on both your team and the enemy. Costs 50 MP.

Aspir:

Absorb enemys MP using this Costs 20% of your HP.

Darkga:

Do powerful dark magic attack on all enemies. Costs 66 MP.

Meltdown:

Do a fire and wind magic attack on both your team and the enemy. Costs 70 MP.

Death:

Chance to knockout an enemy instantly. Costs 25 MP.

MP Regen:

After each turn, MP is Recoverd 5%. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Comet:

Perform 2-4 non-elemental magic attacks on enemies. Costs 45 MP.

Doomsday:

Do powerful dark magic attack on the enemy. Costs 80 MP.

Apocalypse:

Do an earth and darkness magic attack on both your team and the enemy. Costs 110 MP.

Meteor:

Perform 4 quick non-elemental magic attacks on enemies. Costs 136 MP.

Bastion Job

Bastion is able to cast different barriers to keep the team safe from enemy fire. It has the following abilities.

Bulwark:

Perform quick physical attack after which your defense gets a 15% boost for 3 turns. 12 MP.

Phalanx:

Do quick physical attack on an enemy and increase the characters magical defence by 15% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. Costs 12 MP.

Rampart:

Create a barrier which protects from physical attack from multiple enemies. Costs 30% of your HP.

Vallation:

Create a barrier which protects from magic attack from multiple enemies. Costs 25% of your HP.

Light of Justice:

Do light-imbued physical attack on an enemy. Costs 47 MP.

Wall:

Physical and magical defense gets increased for 15% for three turns. Costs 38 MP.

Blindsider:

Do physical attack thats extremely effective on blinded enemies. Costs 44 MP.

Auto Guard:

The next turn will be delayed but will default when it’s not your turn. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Critical Flow:

Doing a critical attack increases BP by 1. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

BP Limit Up:

Increases BP limit by one, allowing up to four BP to be accumulated. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Holy Light:

Do extremely powerful light-imbued physical attack on an enemy. Costs 90 MP.

Shield Lore:

Shield upgrades to S Class. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Corporal Punishment:

The higher the enemys defense is, the more your physical attack will damage them. It costs 1 BP.

Phantom

The Phantom is quick and can also deal damaging hits. It has the following abilities.

Recurring Nightmare:

Do single quick physical attack on an enemy. Costs 36 MP.

Become Lightning:

Increase the characters physical and magical attack by 25% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. Costs 20% of your HP.

Dream Within a Dream:

Do three quick physical attacks on an enemy. Costs 36 MP.

Shroud:

Perform darkness-imbued physical attack on the enemy. Costs 46 MP.

Milk Poison:

Physical attack that is highly effective against poisoned enemies. Costs 46 MP.

Critical Amp:

Critical hit damage increases 30%. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Flit:

Dodge a physical attack. Costs 15% of your HP.

Sick Twist:

Enemies suffering from contagion take more damage from this physical attack. Costs 46 MP.

Turn Tables:

If you successfully dodge an attack, it will increase 1 BP. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Rewarding Results:

If you perform a status ailment to an enemy, you get another move. It is a passive ability and has 2 cost of equipping.

Dual Wield:

Equip multiple weapons without any negative effects. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Never-Ending Nightmare:

Do powerful physical attack on an enemy. Costs 106 MP.

Burial Shroud:

Do powerful darkness-imbued physical attack on an enemy. Costs 96 MP.

Frenetic Fighting:

Attack commands max hits increase to 32 from 16. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Ethereal Edge:

Enemys physical defense is completely ignored for 3 turns. Costs 66 MP.

Hellblade

Hellblade has the following abilities thanks to the Diabolism command.

Ruby Blades:

Use 25% HP to perform three fire-imbued attacks. Costs 25% of your HP.

Sapphire Blades:

Use 25% HP to perform three water-imbued attacks. Costs 25% of your HP.

Dread Blade:

Effect enemy with dread. Costs 44 MP.

Diamond Blades:

Use 25% HP to perform three lightning-imbued attacks. Costs 25% of your HP.

Minus Strike:

Do damage to enemy equal to players maximum HP minus enemys current HP. It costs 1 BP.

Carnelian Blades:

Use 25% HP to perform three earth-imbued attacks. Costs 25% of your HP.

Emerald Blades:

Use 25% HP to perform three wind-imbued attacks. Costs 25% of your HP.

Terrorise:

Perfom physical attack dealing high damage to enemies affected with dread. Costs 44 MP.

Quartz Blades:

Use 25% HP to perform three light-imbued attacks. Costs 25% of your HP.

Onyx Blades:

Use 25% HP to perform three darkness-imbued attacks. Costs 25% of your HP.

Death Throes:

Boost 50% attack and defense in exchange for being doomed. Costs 10 MP.

Surpassing Power:

Damage inflicted threshold increases and can exceed 9999. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Ultima Sword:

Use all MP to deal a huge attack to the enemy.

Last Resort:

Reduce HP to increase Physical and Magic attack strength. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Deathstorm:

Bombard all enemies with ten magical sword strikes imbued with random elements, after which the user will be left with on HP, zero MP and -3 BP.

Bravebearer Job Abilities (Secret Job)

Bravebearer is the final job available in Bravely Default 2. It is the hardest job to unlock and you need this job in order to finish the game. This job has the following abilities.

Supergravity:

Damage all enemies equal to 25% of your total HP. Costs 36 MP.

Wall of Woe:

All enemies and teammates lose 1 BP after some intervals. Costs 84 MP.

Sword Lore:

Sword upgrades to S Class. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Practice Makes Perfect:

Deal physical damage to an enemy based on the length of time for which the game has been played. It costs 2 BP.

Dawn of Odyssey:

All enemies and teammates gain 3 BP after some intervals.

Hypergravity:

Damage all enemies equal to 50% of your total HP. Costs 80 MP.

Equaliser:

Those enemies and teammates who have more than 1 BP, their BP get decreased by 1. Those who have less than 1 BP gain BP. Costs 32 MP.

Obliterate:

Enemy who is -20 level below you die instantly. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Victory Smite:

Damage to the enemy depends upon the number of battles you have won. Costs 25% of your HP.

Sub-Job Speciality 2:

The second sub-job specialty is activated. It is a passive ability and has 1 cost of equipping.

Gigagravity:

Damage all enemies equal to 75% of your total HP. Costs 125 MP.

Victory Double:

Do two physical attacks on an enemy. Damage to the enemy depends upon the number of battles you have won. It costs 3 BP.

Across the Board:

Abilities that affect a single enemy will affect multiple enemies now. It is a passive ability and has 2 costs of equipping.

BP Bump:

Increase all allies BP by one. It costs 2 BP.

Best Practice:

Do two physical attacks on an enemy. Damage to the enemy depends upon the number of battles you have won. It costs 3 BP.