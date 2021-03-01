In this Bravely Default 2 Beginners Guide, we will give you a rundown on all of the important tips and tricks when starting out in Bravely Default 2.

Bravely Default 2 Beginners Guide

Bravely Default 2 is not a simple game. It has a network of complex mechanics that make it a singularly unique experience, and at first glance, it may seem a bit too daunting to some players.

That’s where we come in. In this Beginner’s Guide, we will be giving you useful tips to get you started on a stable footing In Bravely Default 2.

We will be giving you general combat tips, navigation tips, how you can you some of the game’s mechanics to have an easier time navigating the world, and other nifty tricks.

It’s a New Entry

Bravely Default 2 is a new entry in an old running series, but it has no ties to any previous game, which makes it easy for new players to get into without having to study about the lore or character backstories.

Travelogue

The Travelogue is an extremely useful tool. It has tutorials, memories and other useful info jotted into it.

Whenever you feel stuck, just open up your Travelogue, and you should be able to find important info or directions to aid you in your job.

Tinker with The Settings

Some of the default settings in Bravely Default 2 need to be changed early on to make it an overall enjoyable experience for you.

Walking Speed

By default, your walking speed is set to Walk but changing it to Run helps a lot as you will be spending a great amount of time walking through castles, ruins, forests, dungeons, and mission areas.

If it is set to Walk, then you’ll have to constantly hold B to run, which can become quite tedious after a while.

Dialogues

There are a ton of cutscenes in Bravely Default 2. You should change the text speed to Fast and disable the controls during cutscenes.

The former makes subtitles appear faster, and the latter removes the button prompts from the screen during a conversation.

You can still use L to skip the dialogue and R to skip the whole cutscene.

Job Specific Outfits

Turn off job-specific outfits. Doing so will make your characters wear their original outfit during cutscenes instead of the outfit from their previous job, which gives it an overall cleaner look.

Leaving this setting turned on can sometimes make the game funnier so this one is up to you entirely.

Job System 101

Bravely Default 2 has a Job system for every character. The jobs your characters have define their skills, abilities, and stats.

Understanding and mastering this system is key to being good in this game.

Each job has 12 levels, and clearing each level awards you with a new ability. Grey ones are Active abilities, and green ones are passive abilities.

Each job has 2 perks. The first perk you get is quite useful while the second one has a bigger impact on the game but won’t be unlocked until you fully level up that job.

When you earn job points, they go towards leveling up the currently equipped main job.

Jobs are not permanent, and you should keep swapping them as you find better ones for each character. Treat them like you would treat weapons in any RPG game.

Assigning Appropriate Jobs

Certain characters are good for certain job types. Giving the appropriate job to the appropriate members gives them a stat boost and makes the job easy for them as well.

Elvis and Gloria should be assigned magic-based jobs. Seth and Adelle are better at the whacking jobs.

And simple jobs can be assigned to any member.

Freelancing is Key!

You should max out freelancer jobs for all party members as soon as possible because doing so grants you extremely useful abilities and power-ups.

Reaching higher levels on your freelance jobs lets you earn more points per job completion.

Doing so makes leveling up a lot faster and less of a hassle. Any character whose freelance job level is maxed out will get a decent stat boost as well.

Exploration Tips

Be on the lookout for blue circles whenever you are exploring dungeons, as those can teleport you to the entrance of the dungeon in an instant.

This way you can go out, heal up and then come back to the same spot.

The blue circles act as both checkpoints and teleporting points, making exploring dungeons a lot more forgiving and fun.

Dungeons also have save points where your progress gets saved, and you can rest up inside tents before continuing with your venture.

While exploring the world of BD 2, you should talk to every NPC because you never know who will give you a useful item or special side quests.

You should make a habit of saving often too. You never know when things go south and you face a ferocious foe out in the wilds while exploring.

Battle Tips

If you don’t want to be bothered by enemies during exploration, use Wards Light. They can be purchased in the Item Shops. They make it harder for enemies to spot your party while exploring.

When facing a formidable foe, you should always start with the default move and then build your BP to unleash other attacks.

Keep in mind that using all your Brave Points at once sends the counter in a negative state, which results in your defenses being weak.

Light and Dark

Traveling during the day is a lot easier and less hostile as compared to night ventures.

Tough enemies roam the world at night so if you want to reach someplace safely, your best bet is to travel during daylight.

On the other hand, if you want to gain more XP and fight tougher enemies, then you should head out at night. Just be prepared for a challenge.

Wagons

Wagons are available in almost all major cities, and they allow you to travel between cities at a much faster pace.

They make it easy for you and your party to backtrack to any town and check for side quests or do some item shopping from the shop.

These are all the tips we have for our Bravely Default 2 Beginners Guide, and we hope that these tips enhance your experience.